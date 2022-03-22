PRINCETON — More than 50 garbage bags full of trash left a local roadway Monday when the 40-day Love Where You Live – Keep Mercer Clean campaign got underway.
Volunteers from the Mercer County Courthouse met about 1 p.m to start cleaning up around Glenwood Park Road. The effort got underway near Ramey Ford and continued down the road to the 4-High Camp near Maple Acres Road.
About 15 volunteers were picking up litter and stuffing it into trash bags, County Commissioner Greg Puckett said.
“Courthouse employees and other employees came, so not bad for the middle of the day on a Monday,” he said about 3 p.m. “We’ve probably got 50 bags plus already.”
The amount of litter along Glenwood Park Road was “pretty bad,” so part of Keep Mercer Clean’s program is to educate the public and reduce littering, he said.
Members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, the county’s recycling program and other county employees participated in Monday’s cleanup. Puckett said another cleanup is scheduled Saturday in the Oakvale area.
People who want to organize a cleanup can visit the Keep Mercer Clean program at www.facebook.com/keepmercerclean or contact (Litter Control Officer) Josh Parks at 304-320-0036.
Besides organizing local cleanups, Keep Mercer Clean also offers opportunities to dispose of garbage and junk properly.
Free garbage disposal will be available April 2 and April 9 at Lashmeet/Matoaka School and Brushfork School. The service will be available again April 16 and April 23 at PikeView High School and Oakvale School, and April 30 at Spanishburg School.
Items that will accepted include accumulated solid waste such as large appliances, air conditioners and household items. Recycling materials including aluminum cans, other metals, plastics #1 and #2, paper and cardboard. Items which will not be accepted include gas/propane tanks, hazardous waste, paint and chemicals, tires and motor oil.
The Mercer County Landfill will have the following disposal days during Keep Mercer Clean:
• Free tire disposal will be available at the Mercer County Landfill on April 1 and April 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tires must be off their rims.
• April 6: Mattress Disposal Day for residential only.
• April 13: Free Day
• April 20: Free electronics, cellphones, networks switches disposal.
• April 27: Cardboard Recycling Day.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
