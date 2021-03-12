PRINCETON — People have “lost their minds with COVID” when it comes to littering, so Keep Mercer Clean volunteers are facing a very messy situations when they try to clean up the trash this year, one of the chief organizers said Thursday.
The annual Keep Mercer Clean campaign officially launches on March 20 and continues until April 30 this year, said Greg Puckett, executive director of Community Connections and a member of the Mercer County Commission. Recycling and cleanup efforts are promising to make the month a busy one.
“There’s a full list of activities and take backs that will be on Facebook,” Puckett said.
The free take back days at the Mercer County Landfill will include days for accepting mattresses, electronics and other items that are often dumped over embankments or into illegal landfills. Puckett said the public is being encouraged to bring in more recycling materials, especially cardboard. Cardboard is now in high demand.
“Bring back your cardboard because that’s how we offset the cost of the program,” Puckett stated.
Mercer County’s schools are being encouraged to participate in the Keep Mercer Clean recycling efforts. Schools will be competing to see which can collect the most aluminum cans, Puckett said.
“We’ll take that and collect them, weigh the tonnage and have awards for the top three that collect the most,” he said.
There are also plans to have roadside cleanups and other littered areas. Puckett said one plan calls for Mercer County Courthouse personnel helping to clean up trash around Glenwood on March 19.
“We’re reaching out to our elected officials and we’re asking if they have time next Friday, weather permitting, to help. We’re going to be down on Glenwood Park Road down past Ramey Ford. The other thing, too, there may be pop-up cleanups on Facebook,” Puckett said. “If we know it’s going to be good weather in 24 hours, then we’re going to be on Eads Mill Road or something. It’s going to be a pop-up cleanup.”
The county’s residents are being encouraged to organize their own cleanup efforts.
“We encourage everybody to either participate in a cleanup or organize a cleanup,” Puckett said. “If they want to adopt a spot, they are welcome to do that; and we have plenty of grabbers, bags, gloves and vests to borrow.”
Keep Mercer Clean is currently working with the West Virginia Turnpike Authority about cleaning up Interstate 77, the section of turnpike in Mercer County, and with the state Division of Highways about cleaning up I-77 from Princeton to the East River Mountain Tunnel. People with the Mercer County Day Report Center will be working on other highways going through the county.
“They’re starting with Route 20, then Route 52, then (Route) 10, then (Route 19),” Puckett said. “It will take the better part of a month to get everything done.”
The littering problem has been especially bad recently, he added.
“The last thing I would like to say is that it would be nice if people would not keep adding to the problem,” Puckett stated. “We have a feeling this year it’s going to be really bad. I think people have lost their minds with COVID and they have just absolutely littered up our roadways.”
Recent rainstorms have added to the littering problem. Trash that ends up in ditches gets washed into local streams and eventually reaches the Bluestone River and then the Bluestone Dam area.
“Everyone wants to know why it’s so cluttered at Bluestone Dam. That’s why,” Puckett said.
Others areas across Mercer County have a litter problem. Sometimes the trash is found near dilapidated and abandoned structures. The Mercer County Commission recently had a second reading for a proposed ordinances which would address removing such buildings.
“Glenwood Park Road is horrible, Athens Road is horrible. We’re working so hard with dilapidated structures, yet people keep treating our lands like it’s the Mercer County Landfill. If you want to have good economics, you have to keep your place clean,” Puckett concluded.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
