BRAMWELL — A kayak event honoring the memory of a volunteer firefighter who passed away in 2020 after battling a structure fire takes place Saturday in the Cooper area near Bramwell.
The Zachary Blankenship Memorial Kayak Float will start at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Cooper area near Bramwell, said Mercer County Commission President Bill Archer. Signs have posted to lead people who want to participate to the launching area. The first sign pointing the way is in front of the Pop Shop when motorists get off U.S. Route 52 to head for downtown Bramwell. Signs starting in downtown Bramwell lead travelers to the launching area.
Kayakers will go down the river through Bramwell and to the Riverfront ATV Lodge, Archer said. There will be a stop in Bramwell to honor the late Zachary Blankenship.
In 2022, the Mercer County Commission passed a resolution honoring Zachary Blankenship, an eight-year veteran of the Montcalm Volunteer Fire Department. Blankenship collapsed at home due to a stroke five hours after finishing his on-duty service on March 5, 2020. He passed away at Roanoke Memorial Hospital on March 15, 2020 at the age of 26. He joined the fire department when he was 18.
“Zack was dedicated to his family,” Archer read from the resolution. “He left Montcalm High School before graduating in order to help care for his grandfather who was in ill health. Still, he studied independently and earned a General Educational Diploma (GED) the same year that his MHS (Montcalm High School) classmates graduated. Soon after his grandfather passed away, his mother became ill, and he joined with other siblings to care for her. He had a great love of outdoor activities including hunting, fishing and kayaking along with his devotion to helping his community as a firefighter, according to his sister, Tracy.”
Blankenship’s death in the line of duty was honored by the United States Fire Administration and his name was added to the National Fallen Firefighters’ Memorial at Emmitsburg, Maryland on Oct. 3, 2021, according to the resolution. The USFA has been honoring firefighters who have died as a result of line of duty injuries for 40 years.
“Zack’s close friend, Officer Justin Dunford of the Bramwell Police Department spoke of Zack’s sacrifice and asked if the Mercer County Commission could honor Zack in some way,” Archer read from the resolution. “Officer Dunford has been working with this commission’s Bluestone Water Trail Committee and has organized Bluestone River cleanups as part of this commission’s ‘Keep Mercer Clean’ program.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.