Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Cloudy with rain arriving overnight. Low around 60F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Cloudy with rain arriving overnight. Low around 60F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.