Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., has joined a chorus of other U.S. senators urging the Biden Administration to extend the Title 42 policy at the southern border.
The policy, put into place in 2020 as a protection against the spread of COVID, allows authorities to send back immigrants who try to cross the border into Mexico immediately without asylum proceedings. The only exception is unaccompanied children.
President Joe Biden said Title 42 will end on May 23, but during a visit to Tazewell County earlier this week Kaine disagreed, saying it should be extended.
“I don’t think we are ready for it (to end),” he said. “What is magic about May 23? There is still a national emergency on COVID.”
Kaine said new asylum rules to make the process work more efficiently have been developed by the Department of Homeland Security but don’t go into effect until May 31.
“You end Title 42 on May 23 and you implement a new set of asylum rules on May 31? I am confused about the timing,” he said.
Kaine said Title 42 does need to end, but the timing of it needs to be appropriate.
“That is another issue when I go back (to Senate session),” he said. “Why May 23 at the same time we are seeking another another COVID bill? Do we have an emergency or don’t we?”
Kaine said he read the rationale used by the administration to end it on May 23, and it is based on the decline of COVID cases in the country.
“That’s true and thank God for that,” he said of the decline, “but that’s not the case for every country where people are coming from, and we are seeng some spiking of COVID with new variants.”
Kaine said Title 42 is an emergency measure and it does need to end at some point.
“But the timing of it should be based on COVID science, not just a date,” he said. “I am not convinced that May 23 is the right date.”
Kaine said he supports a bipartisan bill that says “if you want to end Title 42 give us 60-day advance notice and make the justification.”
“I probably would want to connect it with the ending of the public health emergency,” he said. “But at a minimum I would like to get these new asylum rules in place because at the end of the day … better rules to deal with asylum, we need that regardless of COVID or Title 42.”
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., was among several senators to sponsor the bipartisan legislation that Kaine referred to.
“I think the Biden Administration has to keep Title 42 in place,” she said during a visit to McDowell County on Thursday. “If we don’t, the Biden Administration itself is projecting 18,000 people a day. We are clearly over a record number of people coming into this country.”
Capito said the administration needs a plan to deter people from the border and they are not doing anything.
“That is why you are seeing a lot of illegals coming into the country and that has got to stop,” she said. “I am disappointed in the Biden Administration on this issue, but if they get rid of Title 42 it will turn a crisis into a catastrophe.”
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has also been adamant about not yet ending Title 42.
“Title 42 has been an essential tool in combatting the spread of COVID-19 and controlling the influx of migrants at our southern border,” he said recently. “We are already facing an unprecedented increase in migrants this year, and that will only get worse if the Administration ends the Title 42 policy. We are nowhere near prepared to deal with that influx. Until we have comprehensive, bipartisan immigration reform that commits to securing our borders and providing a pathway to citizenship for qualified immigrants, Title 42 must stay in place.”
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has also joined the push to keep Title 42 in place.
Morrisey announced on Friday he has joined his counterparts from 20 states in suing the Biden administration for its plan to rescind the public health policy Title 42 “during the worst border crisis in decades.”
The attorneys general said rescinding Title 42 will worsen the unprecedented crisis at the nation’s southern border.
“This irresponsible move by the Biden Administration shows utter disregard for protecting our Southern Border,” Morrisey said. “First Biden terminated the ‘Remain in Mexico’ Policy, now it’s Title 42 – time and again this administration shows it has failed to act to protect our homeland.”
The attorneys general argue that revoking the policy violates the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) as it is arbitrary and capricious, and the Biden administration did not conduct the statutorily required notice and comment process.
They are asking a federal judge in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana to force the Biden administration to keep Title 42 in place until it conducts the notice and comment period required under the APA and adopts a policy that is not arbitrary and capricious.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.