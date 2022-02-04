WASHINGTON — While the growing threat of war in Europe is real, a key Virginia lawmaker is seeing some signs of hope in the escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis.
“My sense has been, even in the last week, the dynamic has changed slightly and may be less dire,” U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, D-Va., also a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said Thursday.
One topic of discussion Kaine was hoping to address during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee meeting Thursday was how to interpret the recent comments from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which appeared aimed at defusing tensions. Zelenskyy has urged the U.S. and other allies not to suggest that an invasion of Ukraine was imminent.
“We need to make sure we pay attention to how Ukraine looks at this problem,” Kaine said. “I think the Biden administration is doing a pretty good job in getting allies together.”
Kaine said the administration stands ready to impose painful sanctions on Russia and President Vladimir Putin if he attacks or invades Ukraine. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s northern and eastern borders, inciting fears that an invasion of the country is imminent.
“When we do sanctions of this kind, they can extract very, very serious consequences,” Kaine said.
China, meanwhile, is watching to see how America will respond to the Ukraine crisis, Kaine warned.
“If Russia goes into Ukraine and there isn’t a significant response from the West, China is going to pay close attention to this,” Kaine said. “They already have designs on Taiwan. And we don’t want China miscalculating.”
Another concern is that Putin could move with an attack or invasion on Ukraine during the Winter Olympics, which begin on Friday.
“The spotlight is on China during these Olympics, and not on him,” Kaine said of Putin. “He could take that global attention and diversion and do mischief with it.”
Kaine also discussed Thursday’s breaking news involving the American special forces operation in Syria that led to the death of Islamic State militant group leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi.
Kaine applauded Biden for the successful military operation.
“Taking out the leader of ISIS is a strong statement,” Kaine said, adding the successful operation will have an impact on the group’s military ability.
“Taking him out will degrade their capacity,” Kaine said of the ISIS leader.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com.
