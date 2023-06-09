A Virginia lawmaker has unveiled what he is calling a “Roadmap to Recovery” from COVID-19.
U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, D-Va., released details Thursday of what he says is a legislative action plan to help the nation continue with its recovery, now that the national COVID emergency has ended.
Kaine said his roadmap includes personal stories from citizens in Southwest Virginia, and other parts of the state, including Hampton Roads and Northern Virginia, regarding the economy, health care, education, and public safety needs of communities.
“The last three years have been difficult for our whole country,” Kaine said in a statement and video, announcing his recovery roadmap. “But in the face of many challenges, unfathomable loss, economic tumult, and new demands on our health care system, Virginians’ strength — coupled with federal investments and support —have helped the Commonwealth make a comeback. As I travel throughout Virginia, I’m having great conversations with communities about how we can build on that progress to further strengthen our economy, safety, and health and education systems. This roadmap is about putting those ideas together to form an organized strategy for the next phase of our recovery.”
Kaine’s roadmap includes a number of proposals that the Virginia Democrat says he is fighting for. They include:
• Lowering taxes on the middle class, including by reinstating the expanded Child Tax Credit and expanded Earned Income Tax Credit for childless workers.
• Raising the federal minimum wage.
• Passing his Fair Housing Improvement Act to prevent housing discrimination and improve families’ ability to find affordable housing.
• Expanding access to affordable, high-quality job training programs.
Kaine also wants to pass the Long COVID Act, which would accelerate research and expand resources to those suffering from long-term COVID; pass the Reproductive Freedom For All Act, which would expand access to abortion across the nation; fight substance abuse by supporting prevention, treatment and recovery services; improve shortages in Virginia’s K-12 schools; and address gun violence through various measures, including expanded background checks, establishing extreme risk protection orders and reauthorizing the assault weapons ban that expired in 2004.
Kaine recently announced that he is seeking re-election to the U.S. Senate in 2024.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
