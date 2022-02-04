WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., is planning to hit the road this spring in “salesman mode” in an effort to explain to area residents how the new bipartisan infrastructure bill will help Virginia build new roads, bridges and broadband.
“I think there is a lot to sell,” Kaine said in an interview with the Daily Telegraph Thursday. “When I was out there last April, I was selling pretty hard what was in the American Rescue Plan. I still need to do more. I haven’t really gone on the road yet in salesman mode on the infrastructure.”
Kaine, who normally travels across the state each year meeting with constituents, hopes to meet with residents in the Southwest Virginia region this spring to talk about the infrastructure bill. The bipartisan measure passed Congress last year with support from both Democrats and Republicans, and was signed into law by President Joe Biden.
While many of the final decisions regarding funding for projects will be made on the state level by the new Youngkin administration, the federal infrastructure bill does direct $1 billion over the next five years to the Appalachian Regional Commission, starting in Fiscal Year 22 with $200 million, for projects in Virginia. Another $19,962,161 in funding is going to Virginia for the Appalachian Development Highway System to help further connect Virginia’s Appalachian region to national interstates.
“It is a billion dollars over five years,” Kaine said of the infrastructure dollars. “And that was a billion on top of what they were doing before. and then the money for the Appalachian Highway Development system — that’s going to give the state, not just the Southwest but all around the state — significant additional funding to use.”
Kaine said former Governor Ralph Northam previously committed to $207 million for the Route 460/121 Poplar Creek “Phase B” project in Buchanan County, which constitutes the final two miles of the “Corridor Q” development near Grundy. He is hopeful that Glenn Youngkin, the new Republican governor of Virginia, will proceed with that project.
Kaine said the federal infrastructure bill also allocates $1.2 billion over five years to improve public transportation options across the state, and $399,740,660 for infrastructure development for airports over the next five years. That includes $550,000 to the Tazewell County Airport; $1.4 million to the Virginia Highlands Airport; and $1.4 million to the New River Valley Airport; and $14.9 million to the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.
The infrastructure bill also provides $2.4 million to help with wastewater infrastructure in Southwest Virginia and on the Eastern Shore.
“Another component that is going to be a game changer for us is the dramatic inclusion of broadband funding,” Kaine said.
The broadband dollars included in the infrastructure bill are in addition to funding already designated for broadband expansion under the earlier American Rescue Plan bill.
“As you know, broadband is different in Southwest Virginia than it is in Northern (Virginia),” Kaine said. “You’ve got a different mix. First the geography and topography is different. So the one thing I don’t know yet is how Governor Youngkin will structure the broadband infrastructure for the state.”
Kaine, and other members of the Virginia delegation, have already had meetings with Youngkin.
“The 13 of us gathered with Gov. Youngkin in early December,” Kaine said. “In particular, we wanted to hear from him to see what his plans are. Our message was that we fought very hard for this bill and a lot of it is coming to you. The road and bridge money goes to the Commonwealth Transportation Board. Many of the broadband dollars will go to the state. We shared with him the size of that investment, but also our hopes that the investments would be equitable across the state.”
Although Youngkin, the political novice who orchestrated a red wave of the Commonwealth last November, has only been in office for a little over two weeks, he has so far illustrated a desire to work with Kaine, U.S. Senator Mark Warner, D-Va., U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., and other members of Virginia’s federal delegation in Washington.
“So that dialogue has started,” Kaine said. “And I’ve been happy thus far with the kind of level of communications we’ve had with the governor.”
Kaine, a former governor of Virginia himself, said it is important for all elected lawmakers to be working in tandem toward the greater good of their state.
“You just really want to have a working relationship, party not withstanding, where you can get a good answer,” Kaine said.
Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com.
