TAZEWELL, Va. — Almost $2 million in federal money has been earmarked for pre-engineering for the Coalfields Expressway from Grundy to the West Virginia state line.
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said during a visit to Tazewell County earlier this week the highway, which will connect with the West Virginia part of the expressway, is important for development in Southwest Virginia.
“There have been construction of pieces of it,” he said of various localized projects that were funded.
When completed, the Coalfields Expressway will follow Rt. 121 for about 50 miles and provide a direct link between I-77 and I-64 in West Virginia and Route 23 in Virginia, which links to interstates in Kentucky and Tennessee.
The $1.995 million in federal funding for the pre-engineering report was recently announced.
But Kaine said more money may be available through American Rescue Plan funding as well as the infrastructure bill.
Some of the ARP money given to cities, counties and states was used for infrastructure projects because it was “one-time money,” he said, and not for ongoing projects.
“A lot of that dollars has been programmed by (former) Gov. Ralph Northam into infrastructure, including the Coalfields Expressway,” he said, and now the infrastructure bill has funding.
“The infrastructure bill not only has general money to give to states for roads, but it also has a big increase in funding for the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) and they can use that for highway projects in the Appalachian region,” he said.
But building roads in mountainous terrain is not easy.
“This is expensive, for each mile it is expensive,” he said.
Kaine said when he was running for governor in 2005, a big push was under way for the highway, but then it was placed “on the drawing board as a maybe.”
Now, with funding available, it may be a different story.
“This is a necessary project,” Kaine said. “It’s not easy. It’s not cheap, but with the infrastructure bill, the American Rescue Act and return of earmarks to the federal budget, there are resources there.”
Later on Monday, Kaine met with members of the Virginia Coalfield Expressways Authority (CFX) in Grundy to discuss the project.
After that meeting, CFX Executive Director Jonathan Belcher. who also serves as executive director/general counsel for the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA), released a review of the discussions.
VDOT estimates on the completion of Corridor Q are that the segment of the roadway from the Kentucky state line to Route 744 (Southern Gap Road) will be early fall 2023; Route 744 to Route 604 (Poplar Creek), early 2025; and Route 604 (Poplar Creek) to Grundy, late 2027. The last segment in the Corridor Q section will be the location of the second tallest bridge in the state of Virginia.
James Keen, a member of the authority board, who also serves as chairman of the Breaks Regional Airport Authority and who is a former member of the Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board, noted that on the Hawk’s Nest section of the project, mining coal while constructing the roadway had saved some $90 million.
“We need to be exploring and encouraging coal companies to identify locations they have interest in because through these synergies we can have great impact,” Keen said.
Kaine suggested that with the abundance of metallurgical coal in the region and the push at the federal level to encourage domestic production of steel, additional synergies might also be found.
CFX Authority Board Chairman Jay Rife said when he first began to serve on the Buchanan County Industrial Development Authority, where he still serves today, he had seen the availability of land to develop, such as that found at Southern Gap, had increased significantly.
Tom Smith, with the ARC, noted permitting is critical and he suggested “time is of the essence” to “strike when the market is good.”
“This is a good time to hit the pedal to metal on this project,” Kaine said, adding, “I look forward to working with this board on it.”
Kaine said he works in tandem with Sen. Mark Warner and Congressman Morgan Griffith on Virginia projects and he added that Virginia has a monthly luncheon where all Virginia senators and congressmen meet to talk about priorities for the state.
“This is a project we can try to get support for from other members of the (Virginia) delegation,” he said, suggesting that with state funds how they are and additional federal monies out there, “this is the right time to push.”
The recently allocated $1.995 million for pre-engineering, he said is important because planning is important.
“You’ve got to plan it right to do it right,” he said.
Tom Smith, with the ARC, said the influx of federal money into the project will allow for the acceleration of work on the project. Big highway projects take decades to finish, but he said he was “thrilled to see the excitement on the project and the interest in the project from both Virginia and West Virginia.”
State Sen. Travis Hackworth said that from a logistics standpoint alone, the expressway project is critical to businesses in the region to move goods from one location to another. He urged those present to review a Chmura study on the project which showed the return on investment for the project is significant.
“We need the Coalfields Expressway built,” Hackworth said. “We are committed to do what we can with the resources we have to see this project built. It’s baby steps. We appreciate the help on the federal side and we’ll take all the help we can get.”
Belcher said an important role of the CFX Authority is to keep the momentum on the road project going.
“It’s about keeping the enthusiasm and optimism going,” he said.
“We realize the clock is ticking in Southwest Virginia,” Hackworth said. “It is very critical we act now and the sooner the better.”
The CFX Authority Board will meet again in June or July.
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, seven miles of Route 121 overlap federally-designated Corridor Q: Route 460, and approximately 5.5 of the seven miles is either already constructed to rough grade or in development.
In West Virginia, the expressway has been completed from Sophia to Mullens and the work from Mullins to Welch is now under way.
No timeline has been announced for the remainder of the expressway that will run to Bradshaw in McDowell County to the Virginia border.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.