A Virginia Democrat has introduced legislation to end government shutdowns.
U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, D-Va., has introduced the End Shutdowns Act in the Democrat-controlled U.S. Senate. The legislation seeks to prevent the use of government shutdowns as a tactic in budget negotiations.
A companion bill has been introduced in the Republican-controlled House by U.S. Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va.
Kaine said government shutdowns cause “senseless pain” on federal employees.
“Government shutdowns have disastrous consequences for federal employees and government contractors and slow down critical government services that millions of Americans rely on like getting replacement Social Security cards and food inspections,” Kaine said in a news release announcing the legislation. “But politicians continue to use or threaten to use government shutdowns as a negotiating tactic. This is unacceptable, which is why I’m reintroducing my bill to prevent government shutdowns.”
Already the threat of another government shutdown is looming. Lawmakers have until Sept. 30 to reach a deal to avoid a shutdown.
In an effort to take that option away, Kaine’s bill would initiate an automatic continuing resolution on October 1 if no appropriations bill is passed by that date. It would also stop the Senate from moving forward with any other legislation, outside of an emergency scenario, until Congress reached an agreement on a long-term spending deal.
Reaching a deal by Sept. 30 may not be easy.
The House Freedom Caucus has already released a list of demands it wants included in the continuing resolution that would be necessary to avoid a shutdown. Those demands, according to the Associated Press, include securing the southern border; addressing what conservatives call the “weaponization of the Justice Department and FBI” to prosecute political opponents; and opposition to any “blank check for Ukraine.”
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
