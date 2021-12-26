WASHINGTON — Funding could be in the works for the Southwest Virginia segment of the Coalfields Expressway.
A Community Directed Spending request of $5 million to fund a planning and engineering study for a section of the Coalfields Expressway route that connects Grundy to the West Virginia border is currently pending with the Senate Appropriations Committee. That measure is being backed by U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, D-Va.
According to Kaine’s office, the bipartisan infrastructure bill also includes $1.25 billion for the Appalachian Development Highway System (ADHS). Virginia’s share of ADHS funding could go toward sections of the ADHS in the Commonwealth such as pending improvements to Corridor Q, which runs along the proposed Coalfields Expressway route.
The future four-lane corridor will extend through Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise counties in Virginia and McDowell, Wyoming and Raleigh counties in neighboring West Virginia.
While West Virginia has made progress on the four-lane corridor in recent years, particularly in Raleigh County, the Virginia segment of the expressway has been largely stalled. As a result, some have wondered if funding for the Virginia section of the Coalfields Expressway can be found in the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
In response to questions about the Coalfields Expressway, Kaine said last week that the bipartisan infrastructure bill will help with projects in Southwest Virginia.
“I’m thrilled the bipartisan infrastructure bill, legislation I helped pass into law, will bring much needed infrastructure improvements to Southwest Virginia,” Kaine said. “Thanks to this historic legislation, the Commonwealth will have unprecedented resources to support longstanding transportation priorities across Virginia.”
The funding request pending before the Senate Appropriations Committee would consist of location analysis and engineering to assist with the planning, budgeting, and design of approximately 16.47 miles of four-lane divided highway which includes the Elkins and Rockhouse sections of U.S. Route 121, also known as the Coalfields Expressway.
According to Kaine’s staff, the study area for the project runs from the corporate limits of the town of Grundy in Virginia to the West Virginia state line, and consists of the Elkins and Rockhouse segments of U.S. Route 121. The study is needed in order to better plan and budget for the construction of those three sections. The Elkins and Rockhouse sections of U.S. Route 121 would then connect U.S. 460 Corridor Q at Grundy to the West Virginia state line, Kaine’s office said. Kaine said he is proud that the bipartisan infrastructure bill will deliver new investments in roads and bridges. He said funding from the bill will go to states through formula and competitive grants from the Department of Transportation (DOT), adding that the Commonwealth Transportation Board and Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will largely determine the prioritization of funding for individual projects in Virginia.
A recent study performed by Chmura Economics & Analytics in Richmond, Va., found that the economic impact of the Coalfields Expressway project during a 50-year span was estimated to be $12.8 billion in 2021 dollars for Virginia and neighboring West Virginia.
The study was requested by the Virginia Coalfields Expressway Authority and the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) and built upon a prior study conducted by Chmura in 2013. What the new study found was that while 2021 estimates are that the completed roadway in Virginia will cost $3.1 billion, each dollar of investment in the four-lane corridor can result in $3.10 in economic impact in the two-state corridor during its life span, according to an earlier report by VCEDA Executive Director Jonathan Belcher
In the report, it was noted the construction of the Coalfields Expressway is anticipated to inject an annual average of $225.4 million in total economic impact into the local economy through 2038. Construction, the study found, will also generate 1,543 jobs each year during that period. To realize the Coalfield Expressway’s full economic impact, it must be completed in both Virginia and West Virginia. Belcher said the possible $12.8 billion economic impact encompasses both states.
