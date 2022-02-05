While a lot has changed since Tim Kaine was governor of Virginia and Joe Manchin was governor of West Virginia, the two Democratic lawmakers are still working together 16 years later. Only now they are representing their respective states in the U.S. Senate.
Kaine served as governor of Virginia from 2006 to 2010 while Manchin was governor of the Mountain State from 2005 to 2010. During that time period, the two governors worked closely together, and often crossed paths. For example, both Manchin and Kaine served as the keynote speakers for the Greater Bluefield Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner meeting in November of 2006, and both were on hand to energize a 765kV project in Wythe County, Va. a short time later.
In 2012, Manchin even crossed the state-line border, traveling into Tazewell County to stump for Kaine during his Virginia U.S. Senate election bid. More recently, it was Kaine who made the official motion on the floor of the U.S. Senate to nominate Manchin’s wife, Gayle, to the chairmanship of the Appalachian Regional Commission.
“Joe and I are very close,” Kaine said last week in a wide-ranging telephone interview with the Daily Telegraph. “That 765kV (event) I had forgotten about that. The one thing I remember the most was the Bluefield Chamber of Commerce did a Christmas event when Joe and I were governors. So we are real close. Here is the thing we work on a lot. We are both on the Armed Services Committee together. So we work real closely on that.”
While Kaine and Manchin were big advocates for the bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed Congress last year, the two friends have moved in different directions on the so-called “Build Back Better” bill, a far reaching social and climate package championed by President Joe Biden.
Manchin once again last week declared the “Build Back Better” measure dead, suggesting that negotiations on provisions of that bill would need to start from scratch. But Kaine believes Manchin will eventually sign on to a smaller bill that focuses on workforce development, early childhood investments and education.
“I think it is going to be a smaller bill,” Kaine said of a resurrected Build Back Better measure, adding that it would likely get a new name, too. “Joe is not the only one who has concerns. His concerns have been the size of the bill.”
But other Senate colleagues, according to Kaine, also had questions about how the original Build Back Better bill would be paid for while some expressed differences of opinion about what was and wasn’t included in the bill.
Another concern is having an available workforce to build roads, bridges and broadband projects that will be financed in the months ahead from the related bipartisan infrastructure bill, according to Kaine.
“I will say this,” Kaine said. “It would seem to be the real core of the bill that is not controversial is related to workforce. As I talk to people about Build Back Better, this is the sales pitch I make. We’ve got to have the workforce to enable us to make this historical infrastructure investment. So the workforce components of the bill I think are really applicable. I also think that investments in child care and pre-K are really helpful because they are good for the kids. But they are also really helpful in getting people back in the workforce.”
All three are issues that Kaine believes Manchin will support.
“I think we are going to come up with a version of this bill that will complement the infrastructure bill and be really focused on workforce,” Kaine said. “Joe and I are on the same page. I think education and workforce are components to work on.”
Kaine believes a new, smaller bill, will emerge in the weeks ahead.
The two also have worked together in the U.S. Senate on a voting rights bill.
“The area I’ve worked mostly with Joe on in the last six months was on voting rights,” Kaine said, adding that the two worked from May to September of last year on crafting a voting rights bill.
“We fell short because we have all 50 Democrats on the bill, but we don’t have any Republicans,” Kaine said. “I worked very closely with Joe and his staff. He really believes that presidential election day should be a national holiday. We put that in the bill.”
Kaine said the voting bill is still alive, and that lawmakers are still working on it.
Another area of concern for the two lawmakers is the dramatic spike in overdose deaths reported in Virginia and West Virginia during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Virginia Department of Health reported an increase in drug overdose death numbers in 2020 during the pandemic – mostly related to social isolation and pandemic related stress, according to Kaine’s office. At the same time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported a decline in the dispensing of prescription opioids in Southwest Virginia, including Tazewell County. This means that fewer doctors are writing prescriptions for opioid pain relief medications, according to Kaine’s office.
In neighboring West Virginia, 1,607 deaths from drug-related overdoses were reported from April 2020 to April 2021. That’s the highest number of overdose deaths ever recorded within a 12-month period, according to earlier reports from Manchin’s office.
“In some ways, it’s gotten worse,” Kaine said of overdose deaths associated with the ongoing opioid epidemic. “We were doing bills like this comprehensive addiction and recovery (measure) that were showing some real promise. But then the pandemic made it harder for people who were in group therapy and increased their anxieties.”
Fighting addiction, and looking for ways to address the opioid epidemic, have been past topics of discussion during round-table meetings hosted by Kaine in Southwest Virginia.
While governor of Virginia, Kaine took an interest in the opioid epidemic problem following a lengthy discussion on the matter with the Daily Telegraph’s editorial board back in 2009.
“It was interesting because last year when I was going on my Route 58 tour, I did a lot of discussions with folks on addiction,” Kaine said. “I had a real good discussion in Lee County. There are some good local programs we are seeing. We are seeing some strong programs that use a good peer recovery model.”
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com.
