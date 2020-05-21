BLUEFIELD — Every one of the Bluefield Police Department’s four K-9s now have a little plush replica any lover of law enforcement, dogs or both can take home.
K-9s Thor, Gregor and Ace have been joined at the department by a new K-9 dubbed Maverick, so he gets his own plush likeness, too. Selling for $20 apiece, the little K-9s are being sold to help raise funds for their real life counterparts, Kevin Fleming, administrative assistant to the chief, said Wednesday.
“Every penny of it goes to the K-9 fund,” Fleming stated. “It goes to cover vet costs, food and equipment.”
Just getting a dog’s teeth cleaned can cost as much as $80, and equipment such as bullet-resistant vests are expensive, too. The K-9s even have goggles to protect their eyes if duty takes them into brush.
Each Maverick, Thor, Ace and Gregor has a working collar, a vest with Velcro fasteners and even their own little Bluefield K-9 police badge. K-9 fans can now get optional goggles for their dogs for $5 apiece, Fleming said.
People who want a plush Maverick or any of the other dogs can visit the Bluefield Police Department from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, he stated.
“We can do checks or cash, but we can’t do credit cards,” Fleming said.
The department can mail K-9 plushes for another $5. People who are interested in getting one can call Fleming at 304-327-6101, extension 6102. The K-9s have been shipped to states as far away as Alaska.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
