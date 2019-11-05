BLUEFIELD – Two men have been arrested after a Bluefield Police Department K-9 detected the smell of drugs during a traffic stop, investigators said Tuesday.
Patrolman F.B. Ingole and C.A. Matthews initiated a traffic stop about 11 a.m. Monday near Bluefield Regional Medical Center, according to a statement released Tuesday. Sgt. B.W. Copenhaver was called to the scene with K-9 unit Thor. Thor indicated the odor of narcotics, a search was conducted of the vehicle. Recovered from the vehicle was a firearm.
Adrian King, 42, of Bluefield was charged with possession of a firearm being a felon, possession of methamphetamine (2.7 grams located on his person) and being a fugitive of justice out of Tazewell County, Va.
Ricky Olivo, 39, from Bluefield, was also arrested and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
King and Olivo were transported to Bluefield City Jail and processed per department guidelines, according to investigators. Both King and Olivo were awaiting arraignment in Bluefield City Jail. Patrolman K.N. Wright assisted in this case.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
