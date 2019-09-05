BLUEWELL — A home invasion, armed robbery and shooting earlier this week have resulted in the arrest of two juveniles and one adult.
The shooting victim, also a juvenile, was airlifted to Roanoke for trauma care with non-life threatening injuries.
Detective-Sgt. Steven A. Sommers with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department said the series of events started on Tuesday when Sgt. W.E. Rose, Cpl. D.W. Sparks, and Deputy M. Altice responded to the area of Tremont Apartments in the Bluewell area to investigate a complaint of suspicious persons running with weapons.
During the investigation, Sommers said, deputies learned that a resident near the apartment complex had been a victim of a home invasion, armed robbery and that the suspicious persons seen running with weapons were the perpetrators of the crime and fled in a pickup truck.
Early Wednesday morning, deputies investigated an altercation that occurred on Hurricane Ridge Road as well as a reported gunshot victim at a local hospital.
While investigating these incidents, deputies were able to determine that all three events were related.
Sommers, who is investigating the case, said as of Thursday two juveniles have been arrested for armed robbery and an adult male has been arrested for being an accessory before the fact in relation to the shooting.
The identity of the adult has not been released and no further details were available Thursday evening.
Sommers said the investigation is ongoing.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.