CAMP CREEK — A juvenile was listed in stable condition Tuesday at a Charleston hospital after being mistaken for a turkey and shot in an early morning hunting incident near Camp Creek State Park.
The shooting was reported about 9:20 a.m. at Camp Creek State Park, according to Officer. G.W. Wood of the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources.
“It was accessed from private property,” Wood said. “It was in the top side of the forest. There were two victims. One was a juvenile, and the adult sustained minor injuries. He was evaluated by EMS.”
The juvenile was taken to a landing zone set up by the Bluestone Valley Volunteer Fire Department and flown by helicopter to Charleston Area Medical Center in Kanawha County.
“He was last reported in stable condition,” Wood said Tuesday afternoon.
Both the juvenile and the adult, whose names were not released, were turkey hunting when a third individual who was not part of their hunting party mistook them for a turkey, Wood stated. A single shot was fired, and both the juvenile and the adult were struck by that shot.
Wood said investigators had spoken with the shooter
“We’re still doing a complete investigation,” he stated. “We have contacted him. He’s cooperative, and we’ll be talking to the prosecutor about what will happen from here on out.”
No arrest was made, and the shooter’s name was not released Tuesday.
Both the juvenile and the adult were wearing camouflage clothing, Wood said. Blaze orange is not required for turkey season, but it is required for deer firearms season.
Deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department and troopers with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment were also on the scene. The Princeton Rescue Squad was dispatched as well.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.