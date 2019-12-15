BLUEFIELD — One suspect has been arrested and two others are on the lam following a Sunday morning armed robbery of a Bluefield convenience store.
The robbery occurred around 9:10 a.m. at the Joy Mart on Bluefield Avenue, Sgt. Kenny Adams, with the Bluefield Police Department, said.
Adams said three black males entered the business and demanded cash.
“One of the males presented a semi-automatic handgun, and pointed the handgun at the clerk’s head,” Adams said.
All three males were wearing hoodies with face coverings, Adams said, noting one had a red bandana over his face.
Another suspect had a backpack, he said.
Following the robbery, Adams said all three suspects fled on foot through an alleyway behind the business.
The business had high-quality surveillance video.
Adams said all three suspects have been identified.
The first, a 16-year-old juvenile, is the suspect seen holding the gun in the surveillance video, Adams said. “He is currently in custody and has been remanded to the Gene Spadaro Juvenile Center.”
At the time of the robbery, Adams said this suspect was wearing a GPS monitoring bracelet due to an earlier offense.
The juvenile is facing charges of first-degree armed robbery and felony conspiracy.
“The other two suspects have also been identified,” Adams said. “Charges are being sought against them.”
The first suspect is a 16-year-old juvenile originally from North Carolina, Adams said.
The remaining suspect is Caprice Powell, 20, of Bluefield, according to Adams.
Adams said anyone knowing the whereabouts of the juvenile or Powell is asked to call the Bluefield Police Department at 304-327-6101.
He said the two suspects are considered armed, and should not be approached by the public.
Adams said the Joy Mart clerk “is fine … he’s just shaken up.”
— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com.
