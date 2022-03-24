BLUEFIELD – A juvenile was listed in critical condition after a shooting late Wednesday night near the Cumberland Road and U.S. Route 460 intersection in Bluefield.
The shooting was reported about 11:30 p.m., according to a dispatcher with Mercer County 911.
A 13-year old female was shot, according to Detective-Lieutenant K.L. Adams with the Bluefield Police Department. She was transported to Charleston Area Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition.
The incident involved shots being fired from one vehicle at another, Adams said.
No additional information was being released Thursday. The investigation was continuing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.