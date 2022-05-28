PRINCETON — Near Bari Khout, Afghanistan, Lance Corporal Juston Thacker was killed in action by hostile fire with a border patrol on June 24, 2004.
Thacker joined the United States Marines at age 18 in 2002 and served until his death at age 21. He was in the 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, Camp Lejeune, N.C.
Thacker’s aunt and uncle, Gina and Kenneth Meadows, said he joined because he felt that he just wanted to help.
“He went in wide-eyed, just absolutely wanting to help,” said G. Meadows.
Thacker was from Princeton, West Virginia where attended Princeton Senior High School when he was still in school.
The Meadows’ said that Thacker was always very devoted to his family and helping them. His grandmother was sick, so he would help take care of her.
“He was very devoted to my parents, and he would help them out. He would also work with Kenneth in the summers,” said G. Meadows. “He also called me half-risen woman because he said I half raised him, which I did.”
Kenneth was a window cleaner, and in the summers, and Thacker would work with him. Meadows recalled one of his favorite memories of Thacker working with him was finding him locked in a closet.
“I couldn’t find him anywhere. I walked by this janitor’s closet and heard this little tapping, and he had shut the door and got himself locked inside,” he recalled fondly.
K. Meadows said that he and Juston were very close and that they made a lot of trouble together.
“One Christmas, we got our son a set of these blow-up boxing gloves, and me and Juston went outside immediately and took them,” he recalled. “We started beating on each other and busted them, and my son didn’t even get to play with them.”
His aunt recalled her favorite memories of Thacker being the times he would get off the bus at her house and scare his mother and grandmother because they didn’t know where he was.
“He would always come to our house and get stuck,” she said. “He would come spend the night and it would snow, so he would get stuck with us for 4 or 5 days at a time.”
She also added, “I treasure those times. At the time, I would thing ‘oh good grief,’ but I treasure those times when he would stay.”
Thacker was also very competitive and loved all things outdoors.
“When he was growing up, he had to win every game,” said G. Meadows
Her husband added, “He was very competitive.”
The Meadows said that hunting was Thacker’s favorite thing to do in his spare time.
“He liked to hunt, and he loved animals,” said G. Meadows. “He had a cat and a dog.”
Thacker was a football fan because he played while in school and was always very active and physically fit.
G. Meadows said, “He was a big Buffalo Bills fan, while Kenneth was a Steelers fan, so they had a lot of bets.”
His aunt described him as “very strong.”
She said, “He lifted so much weight down there at the training that they brought his trainer he had worked with before he went into the Marines, so that they could train people like him.”
G. Meadows described him as “non-stop” and “adventurous” as a kid.
“He was a lot of fun, but Sharon was a single mom for most of his childhood, so Kenneth and I kind of filled in where we were needed,” she said.
G. Meadows recalled her admiration for Thacker that spawned from his work ethic and ability to overcome obstacles in his life. Thacker was severely dyslexic but was able to get help from a neurologist in Roanoke.
“Juston had a learning disability, and I think thats the thing I admire the most about him,” she said. “He was dyslexic, but he worked through that and he overcame it.”
Thacker had completed one semester at Bluefield State but left school after 9/11 because he felt a calling to help his country.
“He did one semester, and then he was there when 9/11 happened,” said G. Meadows. “He was a very patriotic kid, his father was a marine, and he decided that he needed to do something for his country.”
His aunt also felt that he joined the Marines because they were on the front lines of battle.
She also added, “I think he wanted to go to the Marines because they were the toughest, and they were the hardest.”
His uncle said that Juston told him he felt he could make a difference by joining.
G. Meadows added, “That’s exactly what he said.”
Thacker served two tours in the war on Afghanistan otherwise know as Operation Enduring Freedom. His first tour was served at the embassy in Kabul, and his second tour was when he passed at Bari Khout. The Meadows said Thacker’s death changed their lives.
“There is an emptiness that I can’t describe, an empty place at holiday tables,” said G. Meadows. “A couple empty places because he would have married and had children.”
She also added, “His birthday was in April, and it’s just always there and always hurts.”
The couple said their family keeps his memory alive by telling stories about him and laughing,
“We talk about him or come [to the Gold Star Family Memorial] or the cemetery,” said G. Meadows. “That’s how we keep his memory alive.”
His aunt recalled being very angry when the U.S. pulled out of Afghanistan.
“I was angry for a day or two because I felt like everything was in vain, but I realized that wasn’t the truth,” she said. “Juston wanted to go.”
K. Meadows added that when the men came back and they got to meet them, they learned how Thacker’s sacrifice saved many others.
“They told us that because of the incident when he had gotten killed, they were able to find these IEDs (improvised explosive device) that were set out for a convoy that was coming through,” he said. “They were able to save so many lives.”
Thacker’s memory is honored at the Gold Star Family Monument at the Memorial Building in Princeton that was completed October 24, 2020. The project was organized by Thacker’s mother Sharon Bowling before her death in September 2021.
“This was my sister’s project along with Bill Archer,” said G. Meadows. “This was the great thing she did for him after his death.”
She also added, “We are so grateful for this memorial.”
The Meadows said when Thacker passed, they received card and condolences from all over the country.
“We had people from Kansas City, North and South Carolina, and everywhere else attend his funeral,” said G. Meadows. “They were all strangers, but it was just amazing.”
The Meadows said Thacker planned to eventually get out and go back to school.
“He wanted to get out and get an education,” said G. Meadows. “He probably would have stayed here for his mother because he was very devoted to her, his grandmother, and me.”
G. Meadows expressed her respect and admiration for all those that served in Operation Enduring Freedom.
“I think we overlook this generation sometimes and the nobility in them because they volunteered to go, and they felt that it was their noble duty to go,” she said. “We have met so many families through all this, and all of them felt they needed to go, and I think that shows a lot of integrity and moral fortitude.”
She added, “I’m impressed with them.”
The Meadows plan to continue keeping Thacker’s memory alive by telling his story and visiting the memorial and grave.
