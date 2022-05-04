West Virginia is seeing a record year in revenue surplus, almost $1 billion in the last 10 months and a record $253 million over estimate just in April.
Gov. Jim Justice touted the surplus during his pandemic briefing Tuesday.
“This is one of the most momentous economic announcements in the history of our state,” he said. “West Virginia is approaching its 159th birthday – that’s over 1,900 months in state history – and we’ve never, ever had a single-month surplus this high.”
Ten months through Fiscal Year 2022, year-to-date collections of more than $4.758 billion are $993 million above the year-to-date estimate, he said, breaking the all-time state record for total surplus through the month of April.
“It’s beyond amazing. It’s breathtaking just how good this is,” Justice said. “The rocket ship ride is reaching speeds even the most optimistic of us maybe never even dreamed of. Over the past few months, we’ve set so many all-time state records between revenue, jobs, and more, it would be easy to lose track. But this one is worth us taking a step back to admire.”
Justice said the state’s “Rainy Day Fund” (surplus revenue on hand) was established in the early 1900s and finally is hitting the $1 billion mark, which may impact the state "for decades."
Revenue collections are 18.9 percent ahead of where they were in April 2020 and those collections were up across the board, from personal income tax collections to corporate net income tax collections to consumer sales tax.
The state has also broken unemployment rate records, dropping to 3.22 percent in March, breaking the all-time record for the sixth consecutive month.
On the pandemic front, the state continues to see a slight uptick in active cases and hospitalizations, and state COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said this increase is likely to continue, here and across the U.S., which saw new cases hitting 95,000 in one day Monday.
The predominant variant remains Omicron BA.2, he said, but with vaccinations and natural immunity the impact is not as dramatic as it was before, especially with more severe symptoms and hospitalizations and deaths.
But in South Africa two more Omicron BA.2 strains are spreading, and can spread faster because of the mutations.
“COVID will continue to mutate and to evolve,” he said, becoming better able to “escape immune surveillance … We have to make sure we are protecting ourselves (by being vaccinated and boosted).”
Marsh said if everyone eligible were vaccinated and boosted (especially those over 50) and with treatments now available, few people would die.
Marsh also said vaccinations help reduce what is called “long COVID,” which is found in 10 to 30 percent of cases where symptoms persist and have long-term consequences, including lung and heart issues, fatigue and “brain fog.”
“Vaccinations reduce the chances of long COVID by at least 50 percent,” he said.
On another topic, Justice discussed his visit to James Monroe High School in Monroe County Monday for the Military Signing Day ceremony honoring five JMHS and Monroe County Technical Center students who committed to serving in the West Virginia Army National Guard and the United States Marine Corps.
“This was an inspiring event to be a part of,” Justice said. “I told the folks in the crowd that day that we all owe a debt of gratitude to our active Military and our Veterans. They have given us every single thing that we have in this world, and we can never take their sacrifice for granted.”
The Governor said he was "unbelievably proud" of all of them. “All of you who are signing are taking a step toward a future that your family and friends will be proud of, and that our nation will be grateful for.”
Students Ayla Cameron, Jacob Craft, James Sneddon and William Sneddon signed with the West Virginia National Guard and Chad Sizemore signed with the U.S. Marine Corps.
