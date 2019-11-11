BLUEFIELD — Work continues on finding a solution for a neighborhood that lost a main transportation link last June when a bridge’s state of deterioration led to its closure, West Virginia’s governor said during a recent visit to Bluefield.
Gov. Jim Justice stopped Friday evening in Bluefield to issue a proclamation celebrating the fact that Mitchell Stadium had been named America’s Best High School Football Stadium. He took a few minutes to speak about the Grant Street Bridge situation when asked about it by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
The bridge was closed after state Department of Highways (DOH) inspectors classified it as “critical” in safety. Residents on the bridge’s north side have complained repeatedly at Bluefield City Board meetings about the problems they are experiencing and how losing the bridge could increase the time it takes rescue squads and fire departments to respond during an emergency.
In mid-October, Vice Mayor Barbara Thompson-Smith and City Manager Dane Rideout spoke to Justice about the Grant Street Bridge problem while he was visiting the Mercer County Airport and asked him if he could speak with Norfolk Southern Railroad officials about it. Justice said then that he had “a lot of influence” with the railroad and that he would speak with the company. He said the first thing to do was to see if the bridge could be repaired to the point where it would be safe.
During his visit Friday, Justice said he had not spoke recently to Norfolk Southern officials, but “I assume that other people have. I had another conversation in regard to the Grant Street Bridge with our people about probably Monday or Tuesday of this week. It has some difficulties in the fact that the city owns a quarter of it I think and NS owns three quarters of it and that’s a real issue.”
Justice said he would continue working on the Grant Street Bridge problem. Difficult problems including a side road that has subsidence issues and deterioration have to be addressed.
“But there’s a resolution here and we have got to get a resolution because we just can’t leave those people cut off and everything, and inconvenienced to the level that they are,” Justice said. “And so you’ve just got to give just a little bit of time to work through the wickets and we’re going to get that situation resolved.”
“There’s got to be a resolution and I think that cooler heads will prevail,” Justice stated before he went to the field to issue the Mitchell Stadium proclamation.. “I think the NS is great. Those people are always great to me to work with and everything else. We just need a little bit of time to put it together. I’ll check with them on the way home.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
