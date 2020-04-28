CHARLESTON — Many small businesses as well as hair salons and outdoor dining facilities will know Wednesday afternoon if they are given the green light to reopen their doors on May 4.
Gov. Jim Justice said the beginning of Week 2 of his “West Virginia Strong: The Comeback” plan to start reopening the state will kick in on Monday if the percentage of positive coronavirus tests to those tested remains below 3 percent on Wednesday.
That would be three consecutive days of it falling below 3 percent, standing at 2.66 percent Tuesday morning, a key metric the state is using to track progress on containing the spread of the virus.
However, Justice also said that if it would rise above 3 percent on Wednesday, but as a result of more positives in a congregate setting like a nursing home that is confined to a certain area, the criteria of being below 3 percent would not have to be met.
If it spikes to 3.5 percent, for example, he said, and if it is a confined area, “then we we will run the fire” and contain it. “We may continue to go on with the plan in place.”
“If it is community spread and we spike to 3.5 percent then we have an issue,” he said. “And we would pull back” on starting Week 2 on Monday.
The current week is Week 1 of his plan, he added, and on Thursday hospitals can, if they choose and have the necessary resources like enough supplies, to bring people back to work and start offering routine services again. Day care centers can also start opening this week and testing of staff is starting.
If Week 2 stays on track and those businesses (under 10 employees) and services reopen, precautions must continue, including staying at home with essential travel, working from home as often as possible, social distancing, wearing masks and, in the case of barber shops and hair salons, protective equipment for workers, with customers waiting in their cars as they are called in for service.
The temperature of each customer as they enter can be taken as well and they should also be wearing masks.
Restaurants offering outdoor dining services will limit customers, use disposable utensils and menus and employees will wear masks and gloves.
He also said reopening is voluntary on the part of business owners.
Churches and funeral homes can also hold services after May 4, with social distancing in place and every other pew used as well as face masks.
The small business category for Week 2 does not include businesses in malls, which remain closed.
Justice said if the trend to stay below 3 percent for three consecutive days remains next week, then Week 3 of his plan would start on May 11.
Which businesses and facilities could open during Week 3 will be announced next week if the trend continues and each week after that with virtually all businesses and offices and park facilities open within six weeks.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
