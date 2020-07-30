GARY — Gary residents now have water, but a boil notice is in effect temporarily and drinking water is available.
Gov. Jim Justice said during his pandemic briefing Wednesday the problem is solved for now.
“The City of Gary’s water system has been fixed…” he said. “The city is still under a boil water advisory for seven days.”
Drinking water is available at Gary City Hall and Rock Hill Baptist Church, he added.
Justice said he has dispatched state officials to Gary to meet with the mayor and others to come up with a solution to this problem, not just a temporary fix.
“We want a long-term solution,” he said.
Justice thanked the National Guard and the state office of Emergency Management for quickly responding and handling the water issue in Gary.
“Great work, people,” he said.
A pump breakdown stopped the water flow in Gary on July 21, forcing residents to use creek water to flush commodes and seeking bottled water to drink.
The system, which has been plagued with problems in recent years, has about 560 customers.
Members of the Gary Volunteer Fire Department started delivering water to communities impacted by the breakdown.
City Treasurer Tracy Allison referred to the problem as a “health crisis,” especially considering the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for safe, clean water for residents as well as the nursing home and health clinics there.
Water had to be shipped in for residents in December 2016 when the water turned almost black.
The problem with the discoloration was eventually resolved.
