CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice said Friday during his pandemic briefing the state “could very well be at the beginning of the (COVID) surge again.”
Justice said “all the stars are aligning here and if we don’t watch out, it’s not going to be good.”
Several factors are pointing to the possibility of another surge, he said, including an increase in new cases, the rate of infection creeping up and a plateau reached in the number of COVID cases in hospitals, in ICUs and on ventilators.
Cold weather and the holidays are coming up as well, he said, as people congregate indoors and many travel to various places, posing an enhanced threat of a spread.
Not only that, more and more fully vaccinated people are getting sick because they have not received a booster shot, he added, with fewer than 50,000 boosters administered.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 czar, said states like Colorado and Michigan, which are already experiencing colder weather, are seeing a renewed surge in Delta cases.
“We are absolutely not out of the woods yet,” he said, also pointing to the RT value, which measures the rate of spread (how many others are getting the virus from one positive person).
The rate in West Virginia has risen back up to .94, with 1 considered an indicator a surge may be starting, and that means more people in hospitals, with 72 percent of COVID cases unvaccinated, a percentage that keeps growing.
Marsh said the key to stopping this is vaccinations, and in particular booster shots, because the vaccines lose their impact after six months.
That is especially dangerous for older residents, he said, and out of the 550,000 age 50 and above who are fully vaccinated, only about 48,000 have had booster shots.
For Pfizer and Moderna, boosters should be given six months out from the second dose and two months out for the one-dose Johnson & Johnson.
Retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the Joint InterAgency Task Force, said if another winter surge happens, hospitals will once again be slammed.
The task force is working with hospitals to make sure they are as prepared as can be, he said, and he is concerned about the number of COVID hospital patients that had been falling quickly but now seem to have plateaued.
As of Friday, 531 were hospitalized with 173 in ICUs and 87 on ventilators, numbers that fell dramatically during October and early November but have been much slower to decline recently.
The number of new positive cases are also creeping back up, hitting 1,138 Friday, the highest daily number since Oct. 20.
Hoyer said an increase in COVID patients puts “great challenges” on the medical staff of hospitals and anyone who does not get vaccinated or get a booster may end up in the hospital and compromise the care of other sick people who need medical help.
“You not only impact yourself … “ he said of those who refuse to get vaccinated or don’t get the booster.
“Based on the information put out by the CDC and FDA, most all West Virginians age 18 and above are now eligible for a booster and we encourage everyone to get a booster,” Hoyer said. “Based on the data that we have, we have an additional increase of vaccinated patients in the hospital and we know that we must get that turned around.”
“Nothing you are doing today is as important as getting yourself vaccinated,” Justice said. “Not to do it is a big, big mistake.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.