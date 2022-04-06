Most COVID numbers are at their lowest point since July 2021, but state officials say that scenario is likely to change.
“Whatever we do, we can’t let down our guard,” Gov. Jim Justice said during his pandemic briefing Tuesday. “We’ve already seen this play out many times before. A new variant will show up on another continent, then it makes its way to California or New York, and, eventually, we end up dealing with it in West Virginia.”
The current statistics reflect the recent sharp declines, with only 263 active cases Tuesday and all counties in the state in the green on the County Alert System map.
“So we have this new variant that’s out there right now,” Justice said. “If you look at our map today, it’s still all green. Our hospitalizations are way down. All of our numbers look pretty good. But, if we want to keep our numbers that way, if we want to try to stop this thing before it even gets here, we need everyone to have the proper number of vaccinations.”
Justice was referring to Omicron BA.2 variant, which continues to spread.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said the variant is “still growing and almost certainly will grow in West Virginia.”
“It’s really an important moment for our state,” he said of the push to get vaccinated.
“The United Kingdom started seeing cases going up first, then they saw hospitalizations go up, and now, they’re seeing deaths go back up, and it’s all pointing to BA.2,” Marsh said. “We will wait to see what this variant’s impact on West Virginia will be. But, before that happens, it is important that people who are in the most vulnerable categories take the opportunity to get vaccinated or make sure you’re up-to-date on your booster shots.”
Marsh also said there is more evidence of “long COVID,” which can create chronic brain and heart changes.
Justice said West Virginia is the third oldest (average age of population) state and the one with the most chronic illnesses, making it vulnerable.
“We are a real target,” he said, with the proximity of the state close to large metropolitan areas adding to the threat. “The likelihood of it (BA.2 variant) coming is awfully high.”
Justice urged everyone over 50 in particular to get fully vaccinated and boosted.
“Why take the chance?” he said, emphasizing once again the vaccines are safe and effective.
Although Justice read a list of 11 more COVID-related deaths in the state, the total number actually dropped to 6,716 because of the “reconciliation” process of double checking all death records.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state Health Officer, said after fully reviewing all of the 2021 records, 122 deaths were found not to be COVID-related and removed from the death toll count.
“This is an ongoing process (reviewing records),” she said. “We are caught up through 2021. We are still doing this year’s though.”
Amjad said the death record process will be easier now because the new state system of electronic records rather than paper is now in full effect.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
