CHARLESTON — A new state plan is in place to face a “crisis” situation with hospitals and long-term care facilities to avoid the possibility of rationing health care.
“We have to move and move right now,” Gov. Jim Justice said Monday during his pandemic briefing. “The bottom line is, our hospitals are on the verge of being overrun. We could wake up to a situation where we are basically rationing care … we are at a crisis.”
Justice said a program called “Save Our Care” is now in place to reimburse hospitals and long-term care facilities if they need to move staff around and delay elective surgeries or hire temporary staff.
Ending elective surgeries can “destroy” the economics of a hospital, he said, and a task force is being set in place to review reimbursements.
Justice said staffing is the “number one problem” and dollars will be reimbursed if revenue is lost.
Although the peak of new active COVID cases may be close, hospitalizations and the number of people in ICUs and on ventilators will continue to increase, he said, with more deaths following. Monday, 961 were hospitalized, 287 in ICUs and 160 on ventilators, all well past the previous highs during the January surge.
“We are showing signs we are sitting on the peak,” he said of the 21,490 active cases statewide today, after reaching almost 30,000 last week.
Justice said hospitals will continue to be stressed to the limit after the peak because of the lag time between active cases detected and the impact of the symptoms.
The reimbursement program will be in place for as long as needed, but the hope is the numbers of COVID patients in hospitals will be declining in the coming weeks, he added.
“We are all hoping and praying we are at the peak,” he said, but everyone has to make sure the hospitals can “save our care.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
