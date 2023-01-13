Gov. Jim Justice provided more details on his personal income tax cut plan Thursday, including a $700 million “rainy day fund” to hedge against an economic downturn.
Justice said during his administrative update briefing, which replaces his pandemic briefing, that the $700 million will be set aside from expected surpluses.
“If we stub our toe, this is there as a great insurance policy,” he said of the fund to supplement a 50 percent cut in the state personal income tax over the next three years. “We don’t want to overspend ourselves. That is our insurance policy.”
If his plan is approved by legislators, state taxpayers would see a 30 percent reduction this year (by June 30), then 10 percent each year for the next two years.
Each 10 percent cut costs the state about $254 million in revenue, which means 50 percent would reduce the state’s revenue by about $1.25 billion.
Secretary of Revenue Dave Hardy was at the virtual briefing and said the extra money will be there to cover the cuts.
“We are in historic times,” he said, with the state’s revenue stream increasing by 21.2 percent and on track to have a $1.7 billion surplus this fiscal year, which ends June 30.
Hardy said another $530 million surplus was left over from fiscal year 2022, a year that saw a total revenue surplus at a record $1.3 billion.
“We have a window of opportunity to do extraordinary things,” he said, adding that if Justice’s plan is approved it will put a lot of money into the economy as people will have more money at their disposal.
Hardy said a lot of time has been spent on calculations, including accounting for a possible mild recession in 2024 and the cost of energy not going down, but surpluses should continue to increase.
“If projections are right, we won’t need that $700 million,” he said, and more than $300 million will be left over out of that projected $1.7 billion surplus as another layer of protection.
Hardy said the personal income tax rate, which is now 6.5 percent, would be cut to 3.25 percent by 2025, making it lower than any of the surrounding states.
For Justice, that means more and more people will come to the state.
Nine states – {span}Alaska, Florida, Nevada, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Wyoming and New Hampshire – {/span}have ended the personal income tax on wages all together and other states are gradually making cuts.
According to the Tax Foundation, states with no personal income tax on wages saw higher population growth and higher inbound migration from July 2021 to July 2022, with six of those nine states in the top 10.
“We have got to have workers in West Virginia,” Justice said, and eliminating the personal income tax is the way to do that. “This is our ticket.”
But the plan still has to pass the House and Senate, with the Senate opposing it in recent years and the House only wanting to start out with a 10 percent cut.
But Justice is optimistic, saying his 50 percent bill will get through the House Finance Committee quickly and go to the floor.
He has also met with Senate and House leaders.
“We had a good productive meeting,” he said.
Hardy said he was taking the plan to the House Finance Committee Thursday afternoon.
Justice also once again alluded to a possible run for the GOP nomination for Sen. Joe Manchin’s U.S. Senate seat in 2024, saying there is “an awful good chance you may see me in Washington.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.