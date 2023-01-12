Gov. Jim Justice last night proposed the “biggest tax cut in West Virginia history” by reducing the personal income tax by 50 percent over three years.
During his seventh State of the State address, Justice said the first year cut would be 30 percent “across the board and now,” then 10 percent the second and third years.
“It will take us three years to pull it off,” he said. “But it will put money into people’s pockets.”
After the third year, he said the state will “step back” and see what is happening (with revenue).
“I have listened to the Senate and I have listened to the House,” he said. “I hope and pray we can move and move quickly.”
Justice also fulfilled a promise he made last fall when he introduced a bill on Wednesday, the first day of the 2023 legislative session, to reimburse taxpayers for the local vehicle personal property tax they pay to counties.
That tax can be substantial, with the average vehicle property tax in Mercer County $450 on each car or truck.
“I have sent the bill and I have done exactly as I promised…” he said.
Justice included a laundry list of planned expenditures, based on presenting a “flat” budget and reaping the benefits of record budget surpluses of $1.3 billion last fiscal year and the same expected this fiscal year.
“It is an incredible day to be West Virginian,” he said, highlighting the fact that in 2022, 29 companies “invested $6.19 billion in West Virginia,” bringing in 3,330 jobs and preserving 3,100 more.
Justice said that shows the state can “compete on the world stage.”
Leaders of some of those businesses were in attendance and were inducted as the first members of a new program he created, called the Business Knights of West Virginia.
“There are lots of things we do, but if we want … to grow the Sate of West Virginia we are going to have to aggressively look at our personal income tax,” he said before announcing his proposal to cut the tax to capitalize on the state’s momentum.
Justice then reviewed other “investments” in the state he is proposing for this year’s legislative session.
They include:
• $40 million set aside for local hospitals to provide needed support.
• $37 million added to the school aid formula to help with education as schools in the state are, for the first time in a long time, he said, seeing an increase in enrollment.
• $100 million to the PEIA (Public Employees Insurance Agency) fund to help stabilize the struggling entity.
• A 5 percent pay raise for all public employees.
“We can afford to do this,” he said, and it will help attract people to the state to work.
• $500 million from leftover money in the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) for an economic enhancement impact fund to allow the state to better compete in recruiting new business and industry.
• $177 million from that ARPA money for water and sewer projects around the state. This would use up the total of $677 million left over from ARPA.
• $75 million to higher education for deferred maintenance projects.
“We have let it go too long,” he said of maintaining the state’s colleges and universities. “We’ve got to do something to help there.”
• A $1,000 annual raise to retired state employees 70 and older who worked for at least 25 years. That would also include a one-time $1,500 bonus.
• $28 million more to the state Nursing Workforce Expansion Initiative, which received $48 million initially to create medical training programs.
“There were 2,000 beds we couldn’t staff during COVID (because of staffing shortages),” Justice said. “We had to do something.”
Concord University received $1.6 million of that to start a nursing program.
Justice also wants to pass a bill related to education.
“Parents should know exactly what is going on in the classroom,” he said, and the bill would direct school systems to make available online “all curricula being taught.”
“We must make sure schools have the responsibility to students and parents and not a bunch of special interest groups,” he said.
Justice also hinted once again he may run for the GOP nomination for the U.S. Senate seat now occupied by Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat.
Justice said that after his term is up in 2024, people may find him “at home or you may find me in Washington.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
