West Virginians could see “the biggest tax cut in the history of the state, hands down” this year, Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday.
Justice made the comment during his pandemic briefing, referring to the content of his State of the State address on Jan. 11, the opening day of the 2023 legislative session.
“The state is going in the right direction,” he said of the record revenue surpluses and the number of new businesses locating coming to the state.
During fiscal year 2021-22 the state saw $1.3 billion in revenue above projections and is on track for the same surplus this year, and that, he said, means taxpayers should have more money in their pockets.
However, Justice has already faced Senate pushback on his plan to refund taxpayers the local vehicle personal property tax they pay to counties as well as his plan to move forward with reducing the state’s personal income tax.
“I stand ready to talk, to compromise, to do the work of the people,” he said. “They spoke very clearly in the last election.”
Disagreements between the Senate leadership and the Governor on this go back to the failure of Amendment 2 in the Nov. 8 election.
The Senate pushed Amendment 2, which would have changed the state Constitution to give legislators the authority to change or end the county personal vehicle property tax as well as the machinery and inventory tax. They had a plan to reimburse counties for the lost revenue from the taxes.
However, Justice opposed Amendment 2 and traveled around the state urging people to vote against it, and they did, easily defeating the amendment.
But part of Justice’s strategy was to promise people he would push his own refund plan, making the vehicle tax a moot point, He also opposes ending the machinery and inventory tax.
Justice said he will on the first day of session introduce a bill to refund money residents spend on their local vehicle personal property tax.
The Senate has announced a plan to promote the personal property tax cut but also to end the machinery and inventory tax.
Justice said Amendment 2 was defeated 65 percent to 35 percent, a clear sign of what residents want.
“They (voters) basically said that we the people want control (of those taxes) at our local level,” he said, also indicating they want some money in tax breaks because “we are fighting inflation every day.”
“When you see my tax plan, it will be different,” he said. “It will be a plan that I hope we can embrace … I think the House and myself are on the same page together to get on a pathway to eliminate the personal income tax. There are so many opportunities now it is off the charts.”
Justice said he “stands ready” to work with the Senate and the House.
“We can compromise … if we are adults,” he said. “If we can be real adults and have meaningful conversations and not get bogged down in needless … childish stuff.”
Justice said his hope is that “we can come out of this with a great tax plan to give our people a tax break.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
