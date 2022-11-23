A proposed bill that would reimburse residents for the money they pay counties for their vehicle personal property tax has already been sent to the West Virginia Legislature.
Gov. Jim Justice said during his pandemic briefing Tuesday legislators should act on it the first day of session, which is Jan. 11, 2023.
“We ought to pass that and get rid of the car tax. Period,” he said.
Under Justice’s plan, residents would continue to pay the car tax to their counties, but then the state will refund the money.
The savings for taxpayers would be substantial.
In Mercer County, for example, the average annual property tax bill on a vehicle is $450, with more expensive models hitting about $2,000.
Justice proposed his plan to refund the money after Republican leadership in the House and Senate supported Amendment 2 on the Nov. 8 ballot, which would have changed the state Constitution to give legislators the authority to end the machinery and inventory tax as well as the vehicle personal property tax and then reimburse counties for revenue lost.
Justice said the car tax was included as “bait” to get votes because the GOP leadership really want to end the machinery and inventory tax, which he opposes.
But that amendment failed after Justice expressed his opposition all over the state in town hall meetings and 53 of the state’s 55 county commissions opposed it, saying they don’t want to rely on legislators to reimburse badly needed local revenue.
“We don’t have to change the state Constitution to end the car tax,” he said.
Justice said other avenues to get tax reform will be offered as well during the upcoming session, including a personal income tax rate cut.
“Without question, West Virginia at the moment is second to none,” he said of economic growth. “Keeping the momentum going is important.”
Last fiscal year (2021-22) the state saw a $1.3 billion surplus and the same is expected this year, so tax breaks for residents have been front and center.
Justice has pushed for cuts in the personal income tax as a way to not only give residents a tax break but to entice people to move to the state.
But his plan has been met with Republican opposition in the past because many in the GOP, including state Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, think ending the machinery and inventory tax is more important to entice businesses and help existing ones.
Swope said he would like to see the personal income tax end as well, but it is a matter of agreeing on priorities.
Those priorities will be a focus during the 2023 session.
Justice said he does not want another “food fight” with his fellow Republicans, who have one of the largest super majorities in both the Senate and the House of any state in the country.
