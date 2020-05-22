CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice made it clear in a briefing Thursday afternoon that all state high school graduates should have a graduation ceremony that is as close to traditional as possible.
Justice said the Department of Education is reaching out to school superintendents in an attempt to come up with a way to have some form of ceremony.
“Let’s find a way for our graduates to be able to walk up on the stage and accept their diploma some way, even if it’s not traditional,” he said. “I absolutely want to be able to do that so badly.”
Justice said an effort is under way to see what can be done.
“Our Department of Education is going to be reaching out to the counties and the superintendents and see if they can come together to find a way to be able to have some form of graduation where these kids and these families are able to come – maybe wearing masks, maybe spreading out all over the place – but they’d be able to see these kids,” he said. “And our kids deserve it in every way.”
Justice said when the state canceled school through the end of the year (because of the COVID-19 pandemic), “I said to please remember one thing … Let’s find a way for our graduates to be able to walk up and accept a diploma…”
It is meaningful to the families and to the graduates to recognize their accomplishments, he said, and even if it is not held until after mid-July a graduation ceremony should be held.
“I hope and pray we will be able to come with something,” he said.
Justice also said that pools, bowling alleys, skating rinks, limited video lottery retailers and indoor amusement facilities can reopen on Saturday, May 30.
However, because of the proximity of customers and having time to make sure an effective protocol is in place, indoor movie theaters and casinos cannot reopen until June 5.
Those businesses will join many that reopened Thursday, including indoor dining at restaurants (50 percent capacity), large retail stores, state park campgrounds and lodging (for state residents only), the Hatfield-McCoy ATV Trail System, the whitewater rafting industry, outdoor recreation rentals, tanning businesses and indoor malls.
Announcement on guidelines for fairs and festivals should be made within two weeks, he has said. The West Virginia State Fair is set for a 10-day run in mid-August and must book entertainment well ahead of time. The fair has so far proceeded as planned.
Out-of-state visitors is a concern, he said, but the state must continue to open up.
That concern was front and center Thursday as the state saw a sudden spike in positive COVID-19 cases in Jefferson and Berkeley counties, which are located in the Eastern Panhandle and in closer proximity to Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C.
Justice said the two counties had a total of 35 new cases in one day.
“We are really watching an issue brewing in the Eastern Panhandle,” he said. “Those numbers are not good.”
The counties have been hotspots for the virus from the beginning, and he said that is attributable to their location near large population centers which have seen thousands of positive cases.
“The National Guard is going to report back to me in the morning (today),” Justice said. “It may very well be that we have got to take more stringent guidelines than what we have today there. And, if we do, we’ll do that …”
The governor said his “first and foremost responsibility is to protect you and that’s what I’m going to do. I take that responsibility very seriously.”
“I would urge all West Virginians – especially those in Berkeley and Jefferson counties – you have got to wear a mask when you go out in public,” he said. “We’re doing exactly what I said we were going to do; we’re running to the fire. We’re absolutely going to take care of this to the best of our ability. We can’t just step back and let it go. Because, if we just step back and let it go and do nothing, it’s going to brew into something that’s not going to be good.”
Justice uses “running to the fire” to describe a strike force, a rapid response, to virus outbreaks.
That team finds “anything and everything they can come up” to help pinpoint the origin of the outbreak and contain it.
Justice said if more strenuous guidelines are needed then they will be put in place.
He also said wearing masks or facial coverings is crucial to prevent the spread of the virus and everyone who ventures out into public should wear one.
“The mask may very well be the key to everything,” he said, adding that the inconvenience is “miniscule” compared to what it accomplishes.
Justice also said he would consider making it mandatory to wear masks in public in those hotspots.
On another issue, Bill Crouch, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), said parents should not neglect getting their children routine recommended vaccinations because of any hardship or loss of insurance coverage.
That is a problem that has already surfaced in other states.
“If children fall behind on their vaccines during this pandemic, we could face a second crisis with an outbreak of vaccine-preventable disease,” Crouch said. “Uninsured and other eligible children may receive free vaccines at more than 420 participating provider sites.”
They are available through the states’s Vaccinations for Children Program.
“I urge parents and guardians to contact a child’s medical provider to stay on schedule with recommended vaccinations,” he said.
More information is available at oeps.wv.gov.
Justice also continues to encourage counties, cities and towns to apply for reimbursements for expenses related directly to the pandemic.
Federal money is available through the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act.
The state received $1.25 billion from the CARES Act, but Justice said guidelines on how it can be spent are “very restrictive” right now, so money is available only for direct pandemic expense reimbursement, like the purchase of needed supplies.
However, he maintains those rules should be changed and counties, cities and towns can use some of that money to backfill tax revenue lost because of the pandemic.
“Continue to apply for that money,” he said.
