CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice started his COVID-19 briefing Wednesday on a somber note, reading off the ages and gender of 16 new deaths from the virus, the most in one day, bringing the statewide total to 230.
Calling those deaths a “crying shame,” he reminded everyone they are not statistics, but had families and friends.
He also pointed out that 185,000 have died nationwide as a result of contracting the virus.
“We have lost almost half as many in the country with this pandemic as we did in World War II,” he said, adding that Wednesday was the 75th anniversary of the surrender of Japan, ending the war that took more than 405,000 U.S. soldiers’ live.
Justice also said the 185,000 is three and half times the number killed in Vietnam and 60 times more than the number who died on 9-11, 2001.
Anyone who says the COVID pandemic is not real or like the flu has “been wrong,” he said.
Another record was set Wednesday as well: 2,146 active cases in the state, the most ever.
The daily positivity rate (number of positive COVID tests as a percentage of the total number tested) has risen to 4.93 percent, he said.
Not only that, the “RT” value, which indicates the rate of spread from one person to another, rose to 1.22, a number Justice said is the third worst in the country.
“We are going in the wrong way,” he said.
With the start of school coming on Sept. 8, Justice also said two school systems, in Mingo County and Mason County, have seen positive tests with school staff.
Mason County’s positives are two teachers in a primary school and the opening of that school was postponed until Sept. 17. Five staff members tested positive in Mingo County schools.
Clayton Burch, state superintendent of schools, praised local leaders and health officials in those two counties for handling the situation.
“The local health department followed protocol and worked with the superintendents and administrators,” he said. “The local health department has done exactly what we asked them to do.”
Justice also said Mercer County is on the verge of returning to the orange color code, and if that is the case Saturday night, based on a seven-day rolling average of new positive cases, no in-person instruction or sporting events will be allowed next week, the first week of school.
Mercer County stood at 8.51 Wednesday (based on rate of cases per-100,000 population), and a 10 will move the county from yellow to orange.
Monroe County remains in the red zone as a result of a long-term care facility outbreak there.
If a red or orange designation is posted on the County Alert System at 9 pm. Saturday night, it will be virtual learning only in county schools and no sports or extracurricular events can be held.
After reopening bars in Monongalia County on Monday, Justice closed them again, effective at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
“No masks were being worn and there were people standing on top of people,” he said of the protocol that was quickly broken in Morgantown bars. “At 4 p.m. bars will be closed in Mon County indefinitely.”
“The county is in the orange (color code on County Alert System),” he said, and there are 29 positive cases in sororities and fraternities at WVU.
One of the problems now is the age group the virus is hitting.
Out of the 111 positives Wednesday in Monongalia County, 104 were in the 20 to 29 age group.
“Those kids go everywhere in the community and that is community spread,” he said.
Justice said Monongalia County and WVU are doing a “great job” with setting protocol, but students have to listen.
“Kids, you’ve got to listen to me,” he said. “Listen to your president (WVU Pres. Gordon Gee). We’ve got to bear down here. You are potentially running the risk of killing somebody. This is no play toy stuff. People are dying.”
During the Wednesday briefing, Justice spent a great deal of time defending an offer made to Kanawha, Fayette and Logan counties to test all athletes, coaches, band members and cheerleaders so teams could play this week.
Those counties were in the orange color code on Aug. 29, which meant no games this week.
But Justice offered to test them all and if no positives, they can play.
However, right after the offer was made on Monday, all three counties declined to participate, citing various reasons, including the logistics of testing and fear of a positive test impacting games beyond this week.
But Justice said it was about more than the games and allowing students to participate, it was also a way to benefit the counties with information about possible positive cases and any potential spread.
“We could have identified those and keep them from spreading it to families or teammates,” he said. “It was a real opportunity to do that.”
He called some of the reasoning for not participating “crazy stuff” and the offer was “misconstrued in so many ways.”
It was a way to “help kids play and learn about community spread,” he said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
