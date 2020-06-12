CHARLESTON — The West Virginia State Fair will go on as planned.
Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday the State Fair of West Virginia Board of Directors has made the decision to hold the fair, which is set for Aug.13-22.
“It tickles me the board decided to move forward,” he said. “I am sure they are going to abide by very strict guidelines. I am sure they will do it in a safe manner.”
Justice said he urges people to attend the fair and wear masks if they choose to and practice social distancing.
“The whole key to everything is social distancing,” he said. “Everybody is going to have to look after yourself the best you can.”
The State Fair’s total attendance over its 10-day run was more than 160,000 last year.
Calling it a “celebration of West Virginia,” Justice said the State Fair is meaningful to many people.
“I would highly encourage you to go to the State Fair,” he said. “It’s a big event for West Virginia. Go to the State Fair. It’s a good thing.”
State Fair Director Kelly Collins said in a release that in the interest of public health, numerous programming changes including limited crowds, changes to concerts and free entertainment, and increased advance ticket sales will be announced in the coming weeks. State Fair officials will also be implementing measures for social distancing, enhanced cleaning procedures and COVID-19 testing for carnival employees and other groups working the fair. Specific procedures will be listed on the State Fair website soon.
“The State Fair of West Virginia exists to strengthen the state of West Virginia and bring people together,” said Board Chair Ralph Warren. “We will be working with our health officials over the next few months to make sure we are taking all necessary steps to protect our fairgoers, exhibitors, vendors, staff and community.”
During his COVID-19 briefing Thursday, Justice also cautioned residents that continued care must be taken to protect themselves and others, pointing to a resurgence of positive cases in Arizona, Texas, North Carolina and other states.
Although West Virginia’s numbers are “phenomenal,” he said, “that does not mean there can’t be issues (with more cases)” here.
Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s COVID-19 Czar, said 19 states are seeing an increase in cases and nine states are seeing more hospitalizations from the virus, with Arizona implementing an emergency response plan.
Social distancing and mask wearing work, he said, adding that Southern West Virginia needs more testing opportunities because it has a vulnerable population.
“We are assessing these areas,” he said, and determining where testing should take place, but he did not state any specific county.
If there is any outbreak, “we are very interested in moving very early and very quickly,” he said.
Justice also responded to an 1,800-point drop in the stock market Thursday.
Such a drop is “not good,” he said, and is indicative that the market does not think the country’s economy is doing well.
“We’ve got to have another stimulus package,” he said, “and I believe we will have another stimulus package.”
The message from the market is that the country is “still wounded and is still hurting,” he said, and going forward additional money will be needed from the “Mother Ship, which is the federal government.”
Justice said he is confident more help is coming for the state, counties, localities and businesses.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.