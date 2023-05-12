West Virginia taxpayers should already be seeing more money in their paychecks, with more tax breaks kicking in starting in 2024.
Dave Hardy, state Revenue Secretary, said during Gov. Jim Justice’s virtual administration briefing Thursday that the 21.25 percent personal income tax reduction that is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2023 will put $114 million into the hands of state taxpayers by June 30, the end of the state’s fiscal year.
But by June 30, 2024, another almost $700 million will be cut and put into taxpayers’ pockets.
“That is $810 million,” Hardy said of the historic tax cut, the largest in state history.
Not only that, he said, on Aug. 14, 2024, state revenue figures will again be evaluated to see if sales tax increases hit a “trigger” that will lead to another 10 percent cut in personal income tax.
“If we continue to perform the way we are … another cut will be seen in 2025,” he said, with the eventual goal to eliminate the state’s personal income tax all together as a way to attract more people and businesses.
A trigger mechanism was included in the bill to cut the personal income tax and that says if sales tax revenues increase by at least 5 percent, another cut is on the table.
But there is more, Hardy added.
The car tax cut will start in 2024, which means the money residents pay counties for their annual vehicle personal property tax will be repaid “dollar for dollar” as a credit on the state income tax, Hardy said.
If the car tax is more than is being deducted for personal income tax, then residents will receive a check to make up the difference.
Hardy said disabled veterans will also get a tax break starting in 2024.
“You will receive a dollar for dollar rebate on your property tax for your primary residence,” he said, adding that there will be about 10,000 state residents eligible for this real estate tax rebate.
Besides these benefits, small businesses will receive a 50 percent rebate on their equipment and inventory tax starting in 2024.
“The Code says a ‘small business’ has personal property appraised at $1 million or less,” Hardy said, and over 1,000 businesses will qualify.
“We are sharing the benefits of how healthy the economy is now and how healthy tax collections are,” he said of all the tax breaks for residents.
Justice said the state used to be “flat on its back,” but is thriving now, thanking his staff and residents for doing an “amazing job” of helping turn the state around.
Hardy said residents can see all of the details of the tax breaks by going online to tax.wv.gov.
