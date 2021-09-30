CHARLESTON — West Virginia may now be at the peak of the COVID Delta surge.
“We are going through the eye of the storm now,” Gov. Jim Justice said during his pandemic briefing Wednesday. “We think we are at the peak level and this surge could start going down. We are hopeful that is going to happen … We still have got a ways to go.”
The numbers may fluctuate, but overall a downward trend is being seen, he said, as active cases continue to drop and daily numbers as well as the positivity rate are “still looking better.”
However, Justice said hospitalizations and the number of patients in ICUs and on ventilators are still high, as was expected after the surge peaks and the impact of all of the cases continue to be seen.
“We know at any level of a peak we lose a lot of people,” he said before he read the list of 74 more COVID-related deaths reported in the last two days.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, also said he thinks the peak is here.
“We are the peak of the v-shaped inverted curve,” he said of the graphic illustrating the rise and fall of the number of new COVID cases. “We hope it will be coming down soon.”
On Sept. 15, the average new cases over a seven-day period hit 1,952, the highest average of this surge, and has trended downward since, falling to 1,513 on Tuesday.
But Roger Topping, Mercer County Health Department Administrator, said he is not ready to say with certainty the county has reached a peak.
“I would like to say the needle has moved back the other way but I can’t yet,” he said Wednesday. “We had 65 new cases on Tuesday … and 94 new cases today (Wednesday),”
The overall numbers of active cases have seen a decline in the last week, from 632 to 546, but during the last seven days the county has continued to report a high number of new cases.
Topping was more optimistic about vaccinations, though, with 130 shots given at a clinic on Wednesday.
“Things have picked up some,” he said.
Marsh also emphasized the number of those hospitalized may rise more but start declining two to four weeks after the surge.
Wednesday’s count showed 995 COVID hospitalizations in the state, down from a recent high of 1008, with 297 patients in ICUs and 194 on ventilators, both new records.
Marsh and Justice also said the numbers of COVID patients in hospitals who have been vaccinated continue to rise because of the waning impact of the vaccinations.
That is why, they said, all residents who took their Pfizer shots at least six months ago should get a booster now.
Marsh said studies have shown when the booster kicks in, the rate of hospitalizations of those fully vaccinated “goes way down.”
The CDC last week opened the door for Pfizer boosters for virtually anyone 18 or over.
“There is likely a category that every West Virginian can get a booster shot,” Marsh said of the guidelines,
Moderna has applied for approval of a booster, but a smaller dose will be given, he said, because the initial Moderna vaccines were about three times stronger than the Pfizer.
Marsh also said approval for vaccinations for ages 5 through 11 may come by the end of October.
Justice said he is concerned about younger people contracting the virus and the possible long-term side effects.
“I worry about those side effects with our young people more than anything,” he said of the increasing number of cases among youth and what they are experiencing.
“If you are a parent, I just don’t see how in the world you can’t decide to get your kids vaccinated,” he said. “They depend on you.”
Justice also said residents should get their information about the vaccine from medical experts, not social media.
“Social media distorts everything all the time,” he said. “People choose the easiest pathway.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
