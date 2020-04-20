CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice has made a move to start the process of getting back to a degree of normalcy by soon opening hospitals back up for more routine services.
Justice has issued an Executive Order to ask hospitals to submit a plan on April 27 to outline if they meet certain criteria to be open for elective surgeries and routine general care that have been suspended during the coronavirus pandemic.
Those criteria include being in a position to protect patients and having enough supplies and protective equipment.
Justice said deciding when to “restart the economic engine” is a balancing act, but the economy must be considered.
Delaying the process to restart that engine too long presents a “real possibility that the engine won’t start back or in a way that will assure us to not drift into a depression,” he said. “If that were to happen we will lose lives like you can’t imagine.”
“We will ease ourselves into a restart, not run back into it,” he said, adding that he is making moves based on the advice of experts and that it will be done as safely as possible.
Justice said after hospitals submit their documentation about meeting the criteria by April 27, a team of experts will review the submissions before issuing an approval for the hospitals to reopen.
West Virginia is one of four states recently placed in a category by federal experts to start relaxing some pandemic restrictions on May 4.
