BLUEFIELD — City officials seized an opportunity Monday to speak with West Virginia’s governor about a bridge closure which has been isolating a neighbor’s residents.
Gov. Jim Justice visited the Mercer County Airport to announce a state grant to help construct a new perimeter fence which will help keep deer and other wildlife off its runway and improve overall safety. After the presentation, Bluefield City Manager Dane Rideout and Vice Mayor Barbara Thompson-Smith spoke to Justice about the Grant Street Bridge, which closed in June this year.
The Grant Street Bridge was closed after a state Department of Highways (DOH) inspection classified it as “critical” in safety. Residents on the bridge’s north side have complained at Bluefield City Board meetings about the inconvenience this has created and how it could increase the response times of rescue squads and fire departments when they’re dispatched to an emergency.
Rideout said the bridge is one of many in West Virginia that are in poor condition that need to be replaced or repaired.
“The problem is there’s five different ways to get into that neighborhood,” Rideout told the governor. “There are 5,000-plus bridges that are in that type of condition, so now we have to go after some type of funding.”
“What we need is we need a $3 million to $5 million Band-Aid on this thing so we can figure out what we’re going to do to fix the infrastructure,” Rideout stated.
“What would the three to five-year Band-Aid be?” Justice asked Rideout
“Well, right now, it’s literally goat trails to get to that side of the road. We’re still meeting NFPA (National Fire Protection Association) standards with fire, police and rescue squads because we’re able to access the Norfolk Southern property,” Rideout replied. “What we need to do is we need to fix the road network on that side because we’ve just completed the Martin Luther King Bridge, which was an $8 million bridge that services both Bluefield State College and the rest of that neighborhood.”
Rideout said the Grant Street Bridge is “old technology,” a bridge which should have been closed six or seven years ago. The city has been speaking with Norfolk Southern Railroad about addressing the problem. Norfolk Southern officials did not reply Monday to an inquiry from the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
“They look at it as a legacy cost,” Rideout said of the railroad. “They want to get rid of the bridge. I think they’re willing to give us road network property on the other side(of the bridge) to straighten out the roads, but that is not what the community wants whatsoever. Some of the routes are a mile or more.” Rideout looked at an aerial photograph of Bluefield on the wall behind him and pointed out the Grant Street Bridge.
Thompson-Smith and Rideout told Justice that people in the neighborhood, the east end of the city’s north side, feel like they’re being cut off. Thompson-Smith said the city has been working to find a solution.
“They feel that we’re completely ignoring their side of town,” Thompson-Smith said later. “I know the city’s not ignoring them.”
She also said that she was encouraged by the opportunity to speak with Justice directly about the problem.
“I know that we’ve talked to the governor, not somebody told him,” she stated.
Rideout asked Justice to speak with Norfolk Southern so the Grant Street problem doesn’t “drag out.”
“I’ve got a lot of influence with the railroad,” Justice said. “I think the railroad is good people and think they’ll do the right thing.”
Justice said the first thing to do is to see if the bridge could be repaired to the point where it’s safe.
“Make it safe and repair it. That, to me, is probably your best alternative right now; and then look at a longer-range fix if that’s doable. I have no clue if it’s doable or not,” Justice said.
“There’s alternatives. There’s a bunch of things we can do,” Justice stated. “If Norfolk Southern owns three-fourths of the bridge, we have got to have their participation because the state can’t go in on private property and do something.”
Justice said the parties including the city, Norfolk Southern, and the state needed to sit down together and work out a solution.
“I’m a firm believer, if our people are hurting and there’s a way to try and help, that’s what I’m going to do,” Justice said. “That’s what I’ve always done.
Justice said later that he wanted to get more information from the city, the state Department of Highways, and other sources, and that he planned to address the problem.
“I’ll promise you this and this is the honest truth,” he stated. “Once it hits dead on my radar, I’m going to do something about it.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
