CHARLESTON — The number of positive COVID cases as well as hospitalizations continue to rise slightly, sending an alarm related to the spread of variants among younger residents.
During his pandemic briefing Friday, Gov. Jim Justice said the state had 5,811 positive cases, up from about 5,100 almost two weeks ago as the number has gradually risen.
Hospitalizations had increased to 231 on Friday after recently dropping to 150 earlier this month and the number of patients in ICU has risen as well, up to 81 after dropping to fewer than 50 earlier.
“You know this thing is not over and it has a real ability to whiplash right on us,” he said. “We’ve got to watch it.”
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said what is happening in Michigan is an example of what could happen here.
“They are seeing a very rapid rise in the UK variant,” he said, with a 633 percent rise in cases since March 1. “We don’t want to see this happening in West Virginia.”
One statistic that is disturbing, he said, is the increased number of cases in younger people.
“There are more people being admitted to hospitals in their 30s than in their 80s,” he said, a reversal of what has been happening. “This is a critical time for us.”
With the statistics ticking up, Marsh said the focus on the most vulnerable groups continues, but younger people must also get the vaccine, which is the key to stopping the spread and preventing serious illness from the virus.
State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad said the approximate 24 cases of the UK variant verified in the state so far were mostly in border counties and contact tracing has shown it has not spread outside family units so far.
“It is more in young people,” she said. “That is why we are concerned about it.”
Amjad said it is “very important” for residents in their 20s, who tend to socialize more, to get vaccinated and continue wearing a mask.
Justice said the increase seen in cases and hospitalizations among younger people and not the elderly in Michigan shows how well the vaccine works.
“What does that tell us?” he said. “It tells us the vaccines are absolutely kicking this pandemic’s butt because the older people are mostly vaccinated. They are not going to the hospital.”
Justice also said people should realize the possibility of long-lasting side effects for those who contract the virus.
“Do you really want to go through any of it?” he said. “Go get these vaccines. There is living proof dead in our face that absolutely the vaccines work.”
The 16-29 age bracket is being targeted, said retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the state Joint InterAgency Vaccine Task Force, and the task force is working with the county and state school boards as well as HEPC (Higher Education Policy Commission) to try to get family members vaccinated.
But DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch said a focus also remains on making sure those 65 and over are vaccinated.
“We are pushing those names out very quickly,” he said of the effort to transfer names on the state Everbridge registration system to local health departments to make sure those people who want a vaccine get it as quickly as a possible.
“If you have been on that list and not contacted, call us,” he said, referring to the state’s vaccine hotline, 833-734-0965. “We will take action immediately, the same day we get the names, to schedule an appointment.”
To date, 231,422 residents age 65 and older have chosen to be vaccinated – about 70 percent of West Virginia’s population in this age range – including 167,460 who are now fully vaccinated.
Justice also said the results of the investigation conducted to determine how about 185 COVID deaths went unreported is over and the information will be made public next week.
“This afternoon (Friday), the people that did the independent investigation will brief the DHHR,” he said. “We will review their findings, and any actions or corrections we need to make, we will do so.”
The underreporting occurred during December and January when death reports were not completed to accompany death certificates.
Around the state, 30 hospitals, nursing homes and other facilities were involved in the underreporting, which was caught during a DHHR data analysis. Five of those cases were in Mercer County.
Justice said the underreporting occurred during a huge surge in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths around the state, a time when mistakes could have been made.
“There were a lot of moving parts,” he said of everyone scrambling to take care of patients, adding that it could have been a matter of somebody not getting a form filled out as they should have.
He also said other states have seen similar problems, with Ohio recently reporting more than 4,200 unreported COVID-related deaths that were caught.
Following Friday’s briefing, Hoyer announced that, beginning next week, West Virginia will partner with Walmart through the Federal Pharmacy Program to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to additional residents.
“There’s a firm percentage of the population out there that lives within 10 miles of a Walmart in West Virginia, as well as all across the country,” Hoyer said. “So it’s another great addition to our vaccination program – it’s going to be big.”
More information on this will be announced next week.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
