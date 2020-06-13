CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice said Sen. Joe Manchin was pulling a “political stunt” by criticizing the state for not releasing more federal dollars to counties and cities.
“This is more political junk, that’s all there is to it,” Justice said during his COVID-19 briefing Friday, referring to Manchin’s criticism regarding the disbursement of CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act funding.
The state received $1.2 billion from the act two months ago, but only a small portion has been distributed to counties and cities, when, Manchin said, 45 percent of that money should be handed out to localities.
Manchin introduced a bill Thursday, the Local Government Relief Act, which would require all states to provide 45 percent of the funds they received through the Coronavirus Relief Fund to local governments under 500,000 by June 30. If states are not able to do so, he said, they would be required to provide a detailed report on why, which would be published in the Federal Register.
“Nearly three months ago, Congress passed the CARES Act, establishing the $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund to serve as a lifeline for state and local governments who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the local governments in West Virginia haven’t seen a penny of that money despite repeated requests by Congress to get the money out the door and repeated clarifications from the Treasury Department on how these funds should be used,” Manchin said.
But Justice said the bill is a “political stunt” that misses the mark because the state has already sent out money to counties and cities for some pandemic expenses and “it’s Congress, not West Virginia, that wrote the rules” on how the money can be spent.
Congress said “it’s clear as mud exactly what you are supposed to do with it,” Justice said sarcastically of the restrictive language on what the money can be used for. “We have a fleet of lawyers working on this to try to pump the money out.”
“Congress should have sent something you can understand and read,” he said.
Justice asked why he would, during an election year, “not be absolutely sending money all over the place” if he had the ability to do so?
“We have sent out $2.6 million,” he said, reacting to Manchin’s claim counties and cities have not received a “penny.”
Justice has urged counties and cities to apply for funding from the CARES Act, but applications have only trickled in so far because of the “very restrictive” language on how it can be spent, basically for reimbursements for direct pandemic expenses like supplies and PPE.
In Mercer County, applications for that reimbursement have not been filed because the county as well as Bluefield and Princeton have already been reimbursed from other sources.
Mercer County Administrator Vicky Reed said recently the county has submitted a request for almost $40,000 for those expenses, but from a different pool of money, a JAG (Justice Assistance Grant).
The JAG grant is part of the CARES Act, but not part of the $1.25 billion sent to West Virginia.
“There are so many different ways to get funding (related to the pandemic),” she said, and those direct expenses include supplies, PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), hand sanitizers and gloves.
Bluefield City Manager Dane Rideout said the city did not initially apply for funding because it also has been reimbursed for pandemic supplies through other sources.
“We have received money from local foundations for PPE and we have submitted for reimbursement for hazard pay for the Police Department through a JAG grant,” he said.
Rideout said the city is ready to apply for some of the CARES Act money through the state, though.
“We are waiting for guidance to come down from the state,” he said, “as I think all cities and counties are doing the same.”
Princeton is waiting as well, but City Manager Mike Webb said the money to backfill budget shortfalls may have to come from more stimulus funding.
Justice has also indicated another federal stimulus package should come.
“No stimulus money is available yet for any budget shortfalls,” Webb said. “If there is a Stimulus 4.0 it might have those funds available. If so, we will apply as needed.”
But the city did not apply for pandemic expenses.
“We’re basically caught up on COVID expenses, thanks to local grants, so we want to be sure we don’t double dip with regards to reimbursement,” he said. “We may still build up some more expenses later and on and, if so, we will request at that time.”
Justice has maintained all along that those restrictions will be eased and said this week “millions of dollars” will be sent out to counties.
He also said he expects restrictions will eventually ease to the point the state, counties and cities can use more of the CARES Act funding to backfill budget shortfalls caused by the economic impact of the pandemic.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
