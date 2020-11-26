CHARLESTON — The first batch of the COVID vaccine should arrive in West Virginia in West Virginia Dec. 10-12.
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement Wednesday during his pandemic briefing.
“The first batch is from Pfizer,” he said. “The first batch from Moderna will arrive shortly after that.”
Both vaccines will require two shots, three to four weeks apart, he said.
According to CDC (Center for Disease Control) protocol, those who receive the first shots will include healthcare workers, first-responders and residents of nursing homes.
Justice did not announce how many doses will be coming in those batches.
“We hope and pray that more and more will be flowing into West Virginia,” he said.
Once the vaccine is available on a more widespread basis, the recent surges in West Virginia and around the nation will slow.
“Very quickly, we will be trending out of this,” he said.
Both Pfizer and Moderna say their vaccine is about 95 percent effective.
State National Guard Adjutant Gen. James Hoyer said a plan to handle and administer the vaccines is in place.
The initial vaccines will arrive in “small chunks,” he said, and mitigating deaths will be the initial focus, which involves long-term care facilities.
“We will focus on nursing homes and our health care system,” he said.
Hoyer said “forty to 50 percent” of the total COVID-related deaths are at long-term care facilities, and that is the first priority.
The other target for the first vaccines will be healthcare system workers, he said, to “maintain the integrity our our healthcare system, especially acute care.”
Hoyer also said the Pfizer vaccine is a “complicated vaccine to distribute” and requires very low temperatures (about 85 degrees below zero) for storing and also has to be “broken down” once it arrives.
“A lot of work will be done in that area,” he said. “We will need everybody to help us and assist us going forward.”
Hoyer said more information will be rolled out as the situation develops.
A task force was set up earlier in the fall to prepare for the vaccine and each county had to submit a plan for storage and distribution.
Brenda Donithan, administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, said recently the county’s plan for storage and distribution is in place.
A freezer capable of storage at such low temperatures was not available, she said, so dry ice will be used. Other health care entities, like hospitals, can have the vaccines sent to them directly if they apply and are prepared.
But people need to take the vaccine once it is available.
“We have to encourage people to get the vaccine,” Justice said, adding that he and his family will not hesitate to take the vaccine when it is available for them.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said a higher percent of Americans will take the vaccine than the flu shot, which is about 50 percent, because the effectiveness rate is higher, adding that at least 70 percent will most likely get the COVID vaccine.
He is urging everyone to get it, though, not only to stop the spread and protect themselves and others, but to also avoid future issues if they contract the virus and recover.
The virus can have a long-term impact, side effects, on people who survive, he said, including possible heart problems. “We want to protect West Virginians.”
Marsh said it will be a very safe vaccine and it is “superbly effective.”
Hoyer said the state will continue to provide education about the vaccine.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
