CHARLESTON — Governor Jim Justice urged residents Thursday to keep practicing social distancing and good personal hygiene even as the state reported its second death from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I've got to lead off by saying we've had our second death in West Virginia," Justice said during his daily COVID-19 briefing with reporters. "I hate that like crazy, and I sure solicit all of your thoughts and prayers for the individual and their family."
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the Jackson County Health Department confirmed Thursday that a patient with underlying health issues died while in the hospital. No additional details were released regarding the individual’s name or city of residence.
Justice said it would be a mistake for anyone in the Mountain State to overlook the seriousness of the current coronavirus crisis.
"I would just caution everyone to just stay the course, do the good work," Justice said. "Wash your hands. Keep the hands away from your face. Keep the social distancing going on. We will be OK. We just need to look after our people and get through this from a health standpoint."
As of Thursday afternoon, West Virginia was reporting 191 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 4,384 negative test results and two deaths.
Mercer County is now up to three confirmed cases of COVID-19. So far no cases have been reported in McDowell and Monroe counties.
Clayton Burch, state superintendent of schools, also spoke during Thursday's press conference. He said the decision to keep all schools in West Virginia closed through at least April 30 was not made lightly.
Burch said state officials are still optimistic, and want to bring closure to the school year.
"We know we have a big job ahead of us with summer learning," Burch said. "Teachers and service personnel are doing a remarkable job with our remote learning."
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey also spoke, and provided an update on efforts to keep state grocery stores stocked.
"People are working around the clock to restock the shelves and to make sure food and supplies are available to you," Morrisey said. "From everyone we've heard supplies are being restocked on a periodic level."
Morrisey said the attorney general's office continues to investigate reports of price gouging during the pandemic.
"We are going to investigate every single aspect of price gouging," Morrisey said.
In neighboring Virginia, the number of confirmed cases Thursday afternoon stood at 1,706 with 246 hospitalizations and 41 deaths.
Tazewell, Wythe, Smyth and Washington counties in Southwest Virginia are all now reporting two confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There are still no confirmed cases in Bland, Giles or Buchanan counties.
During his press briefing on Wednesday, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam warned that the virus may peak in the Commonwealth between late April and late May.
Northam holds press briefings on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. He said the state was expected to have more information available Friday about alternative sites in Virginia for additional hospital beds to handle those who become sickened by the virus.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
