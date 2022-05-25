Gov. Jim Justice has postponed his usual pandemic briefings this week because he is being treated for possibly having Lyme disease.
“After the WV GameChanger events on Monday in Wheeling and Blacksville, I began feeling extremely sick,” Justice said in a statement Wednesday. “I immediately got tested for COVID-19 and was negative, but I am still having symptoms and nowhere near 100 percent. As of now, I am being treated for possible Lyme disease.”
“With this weekend being Memorial Day weekend, I will be postponing my regularly scheduled COVID-19 briefings this week and will hold one as soon as possible after the holiday,” he said.
He also urged all residents to honor veterans this weekend.
“Over the weekend, I encourage all West Virginians to remember the true spirit of Memorial Day, and take a moment to honor all the brave Americans who paid the ultimate price for our freedom,” he said. “I will be issuing a proclamation later this week to lower all of our flags to half-staff in honor of Memorial Day.”
Justice on Tuesday ordered all U.S. and State flags to be flown half-staff through Saturday night to honor those killed in the Texas elementary school shooting.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.