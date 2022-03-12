West Virginia may be the answer to the nation’s energy needs, Gov. Jim Justice said in a brief address in the State Capitol’s’ Lower Rotunda on Friday.
Justice spoke on “America’s energy crisis” with legislators, and he also had some choice words for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Governor told lawmakers in attendance that because of a man (Putin) and evil in the world, “we could possibly be on the brink of World War III.”
The root of the problem includes “weaponizing” energy, he said, and nothing is more important than energy independence to prevent that.
With West Virginia’s reserves of coal, oil and natural gas, Justice said the state is in a position to possibly “save the world.”
While he embraces all forms of energy, including renewables, now is not the time to ignore the value of fossil fuels, and West Virginia can lead the way.
Justice described renewables as “parsley” around a dish of food with fossil fuels the “meat and potatoes” at this point in time.
“Don’t ever forget that,” he said.
Justice said the state’s fossil fuel resources have been “kicked in the you know what over and over again,” but the state has helped save the nation’s “bacon” and now “may save the world.”
“Civilization only proceeds with abundant and cheap energy,” he said. ”Energy has now become a weapon.”
The world is “threatened beyond belief,” he said, and it creates an opportunity for West Virginia to lead the way in energy.
“I stand wholeheartedly with Ukraine,” he said, lamenting the carnage he is seeing with a maternity hospital destroyed and “kids blown all to pieces.”
“Do you believe in your heart … a man who is blowing up hospitals and schools, is he going to stop?” Justice said. “If you don’t believe he is going to stop, then, by God, you better do something about it and you best not be afraid.”
Calling Putin a “bully” and a “madman,” he gave advice about how to handle him.
“A bully understands only one thing,” Justice said. “If you ask a bully to stop and he doesn’t stop, in my opinion, you drill his ass.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
