The summer of 2023 is a good time to go fishing, according to Gov. Jim Justice.
Justice on Thursday announced a 19 percent increase in trout stocking in lakes and streams across the Mountain State. He said the Department of Natural Resources stocked 802,481 trout between January and May. That’s an increase of 130,000 trout over 2022.
“Our hatchery program plays a crucial role in creating an exceptional fishing experience for anglers across West Virginia,” Justice said. ”This significant increase can be attributed to investments in our hatchery infrastructure and the dedicated work of our staff who make all this possible. My administration has focused on our trout stocking program, and directed investments toward it because it pays dividends. Not only do our residents enjoy our lakes and streams, but so do a lot of tourists from all over the world who come here to enjoy our waters.”
The great outdoors, including fishing, is a big draw for visitors, Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Jamie Null said.
Locally, Camp Creek State Park and Pipestem State Park are among the trout sites stocked by the state.
“Anytime we go to Camp Creek whether it is for work or personal I always see someone fishing at Camp Creek,” Null said. “I think it is a past time for many people who live here but is also something visitors can enjoy.”
In addition to hatchery facility improvements, Justice said the increase in trout production can be attributed to warmer weather during the winter months, which created ideal conditions for trout to thrive.
“As we look ahead to fall trout stocking, we are optimistic that we will be able to achieve record-breaking stocking numbers this year,” West Virginia Department of Natural Resources Director Brett McMillion said. “With more fish in the water, I want to encourage anglers all across West Virginia and beyond to get out there and enjoy a trout fishing trip this year.”
In West Virginia, all anglers 15 years and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification while fishing for trout. To purchase a license and stamp or to learn more about trout stocking and fishing regulations in West Virginia, residents can visit WVdnr.gov/fishing.
