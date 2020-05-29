CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday he will have some guidelines today regarding the opening of summer youth sports, like Little League, soccer and other sports.
The target date had been June 8 to start allowing some activities related to youth sports, but no specifics have yet been released.
“There are still questions that have to be answered in regard to youth summer activities,” he said. “We have postponed and postponed as long as I think we can.”
Justice said he was meeting Thursday with people involved, including from the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission (SSAC), and have further discussions and come up with guidelines.
Activities being looked at also include youth sports camps that are held during the summer and those are more “problematic,” he said.
“We’ve got to … keep our kids really safe,” he said, adding that other people kids come into contact with, especially the elderly, must be protected as well.
“There are issues we are trying to work through,” he said.
Week 5 of his comeback plan is this week and concludes on Saturday with the opening of swimming pools, bowling alleys, skating rinks, spas and limited video lottery retailers. Week 6, the last week in his comeback plan, will start on June 1 and include casinos and indoor movie theaters (opening June 5).
Justice has not yet given any information related to outdoor fairs and festivals, including the West State Fair, which is still set to open Aug. 13 for a 10-day run.
He said recently he hopes to announce information related to that by early June.
In an update on testing at Huttonsville Correctional Center, Justice said more than 1,000 inmates have been tested and 105 have tested positive.
He said Wednesday his plan is to test all inmates and staff at all state correctional facilities, a plan that is now being worked on.
Justice said a total of about 14,000 will be tested.
The positive cases created a spike, but the cumulative percentage of positive cases compared to the total tested has remained steady, he said, with no community spread spikes reported.
Dr. Clay Marsh, the state COVID-19 Czar, said those congregate outbreaks make numbers go high.
But those statistics are watched carefully, he added, and will continue to be.
“As we reopen and people come back to the state the virus will have the opportunity to spread more quickly,” he said.
Justice said the plan remains the same in handling any outbreaks, with a rapid response team sent in to contain it and find out the origin and how it spread.
“From the standpoint of communities, we are good to go,” he said of the lack of any outbreaks so far with community spread.
But both Justice and Marsh stressed the importance of wearing facial coverings and following all the the safety guidelines.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
