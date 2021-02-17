CHARLESTON — Pandemic restrictions on restaurants and schools in West Virginia may be dialed back later this week.
Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday during his COVID briefing that the numbers keep improving around the state and he has consulted with health experts and school superintendents regarding some ideas to lessen restrictions on some businesses and schools.
“I think we can move in that direction,” he said, adding that he may be “backing off” on restrictions on restaurants and the “blended” education model now in use that includes some remote instruction.
Justice did not give the details, but indicated he would provide those on Friday.
Restaurants continue to work at only 50 percent capacity, and that has created difficulty in maintaining services and jobs.
Justice said all categories related to COVID spread continue to decrease dramatically.
“There are signs of real improvement,” he said, adding the state has no red counties now on the County Alert System. “We are really happy about that.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.