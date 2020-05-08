CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday afternoon he will announce today a date for the reopening of the Hatfield-McCoy ATV Trail System and provide guidelines for that reopening.
“We will have the date and the guidelines for the Hatfield-McCoy Trail and we will announce Friday about the Hatfield-McCoy Trail reopening,” he said. “That (trail reopening) will be coming down the pike in a relatively short term.”
Justice said he is “really happy that we are going to have our homework done and we are going to be able to announce some good stuff in regard to the Hatfield-McCoy.”
On Wednesday, Justice received a letter from area ATV-related businesses asking for the reopening as reservations are being lost, deposits refunded and many businesses were struggling to be able to reopen if the trail is closed much longer.
Spring is one of the busiest times of year and many have already thousands and thousands of dollars, the letter said, and Memorial Day weekend is a busy and lucrative time for the businesses and marks the unofficial start of the summer riding season.
Business owners said they want as many May reservations as possible salvaged.
Justice said Wednesday the only “suspect” reservation about reopening the trail is that out-of-state riders come into the state to enjoy the hundreds of miles of trails.
But business owners said riders mostly come as family units, stay in cabins, usually prepare their own food and spend days on the trail, isolated from the area communities.
Justice also said Wednesday he knows the business owners will do their part of making sure the cabins and everything else stays clean “and work with our people can keep us safe…”
Jeff Lusk, executive director of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System, said Wednesday it will take three to five working days to get the trail system ready for riders and to help make sure all businesses have the needed supplies like personal protective equipment.
“Once we get some guidance from the state we will be get going, all on hands on deck getting everything ready to open,” he said.
The trail runs across southern West Virginia and has a huge economic impact, the letter said, with $9 million in local and state taxes in 2019 as well as 1,200 tourism jobs, and the earnings from those jobs amounted to $27.3 million.
