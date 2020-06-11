LEWISBURG — The West Virginia State Fair will go on as planned.
Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday the State Fair of West Virginia Board of Directors has made the decision to hold the fair, which is set for Aug.13-22.
“It tickles me the board decided to move forward,” Justice said. “I am sure they are going to abide by very strict guidelines. I am sure they will do it in a safe manner.”
Justice said he urges people to attend the fair and wear masks if they choose to and practice social distancing.
Calling it a “celebration of West Virginia,” Justice said the State Fair is meaningful to many people.
“I would highly encourage you to go to the State Fair,” he said. “It’s a big event for West Virginia. Go to the State Fair. It’s a good thing.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
