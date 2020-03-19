CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday afternoon he was tested for the coronavirus (COVID-19) and it was negative.
Justice said someone brought to his attention a photo taken in February with the person with the positive test in the Eastern Panhandle.
“It was an event on Feb. 15,” he said, adding that hugs were exchanged with the man who tested positive and his wife because of a grant being awarded.
Justice self-quarantined until he was tested and results received.
In other developments, Justice also said all barbershops, nail salons and hair dresser businesses must shut their doors.
He also announced that after speaking to President Donald Trump Wednesday and requesting swabs and other items needed, “we got information the stuff is on the way.”
More testing is planned as well.
“Today, we are dramatically stepping up our testing with commercial labs,” he said.
Another development has been the purchase of 100,000 N95 surgical masks for first-responders and medical personnel.
The $575,000 cost is from the governor’s contingency fund, but it should be reimbursed by the federal government.
Another purchase was for 275 sets of “highly protective suits” to help prevent any exposure in a high-risk situation.
Justice also said some “bumps” in the public school program to feed all students have surfaced, especially concerning people who are on the job.
“We are working through these bumps,” he said, adding that the kids must be fed.
“We will some way, somehow, keep the supply lines open to keep the kids fed,” he said.
Justice also said unemployment benefits are available for those impacted by job loss because of the virus, with obstacles like a week-long waiting period to receive a check waived.
Those who need the benefit can apply online at workforce.wv.org.
Another issue that has surfaced is what to do about gatherings at funerals.
“We absolutely have to have some level of closure and mourning,” he said, adding that whether it’s for the immediate family or open to others is a decision made by families, not him.
Justice said the advice he gives is to “keep your distance” from others when paying last respects and follow the guidelines to avoid contact and wash hands.
That is especially important, he added, because many elderly people attend funerals and that is the age group most susceptible to the virus.
