Gov. Jim Justice is taking his campaign for a personal income tax cut, and his opposition to Amendment 2, on the road.
During a live-streamed community meeting in Beckley Monday, Justice said his plan to cut 10 percent from the personal income tax would put money in workers’ pockets almost immediately and provide a pathway to eventually end it all together, bringing more people to the state.
However, if Amendment 2 passes, he said legislators will try to end the machinery and inventory taxes, a plan that would drain the state of needed revenue and only benefit corporations, not workers.
Voters will see Amendment 2 on the Nov. 8 ballot as the Property Tax Modernization Amendment, which would “amend the State Constitution by providing the Legislature with authority to exempt tangible machinery and equipment personal property directly used in business activity and tangible inventory personal property directly used in business activity and personal property tax on motor vehicles from ad valorem property taxation by general law.”
Justice said the inclusion of ending the motor vehicle personal property tax was included “just to get your vote” because it is the machinery and inventory tax legislators in the Senate want to end.
The problem is, he said, those taxes currently provide localities with revenue for county services as well as for schools.
For example, Mercer County receives about $11 million a year from the two taxes with the schools getting around $8 million of that and $3 million for the county, money used for services like law enforcement and parks.
Legislators, including Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, have said they want to eliminate both taxes and replace the money lost by counties, which, statewide, totals more than $500 million a year.
Swope said the state’s $1.3 billion surplus last fiscal year along with another similar amount projected for this year means $600 million in real revenue (Gross Domestic Product) is available.
The money needed to reimburse counties could be routinely placed in the budget each year and signed by the governor so it would always be there.
Swope said the plan actually gives counties at least $1 million more each year above what they are getting from the taxes now to help make up for jail bills.
But Justice said that plan is too risky.
“What happens if the surplus goes away?” he said, referring to schools and local services like law enforcement and firemen. “We will have to make cuts.”
Justice said voting for Amendment 2 would take away local control and send it to legislators, with no guarantees.
“It’s a big-time mistake you will regret forever,” he said of voting for the passage of Amendment 2.
Justice at one time supported ending the machinery and inventory tax, but that was before the state had surpluses and it could have been an enticement for businesses and industries to move into their state.
“We had no chance of doing anything else at the time,” he said.
However, with the growth in the state, it now makes more sense to cut the personal income tax, he said, especially considering that in the midst of new industries locating in the state, “not one” of them mentioned the machinery and inventory tax as a concern or hindrance.
“Businesses are coming,” he said of the new industries announced during the last year, “but they don’t care about that (the machinery and inventory tax).”
Justice said out-of-state manufacturers who have investments in the state are “flooding politicians with money” to capture their vote on doing something to end that tax because they would save money.
It is the cut in personal income tax that will benefit residents, he said, and eventually help bring more people here to work, and that is what needs to happen.
“I would get rid of any and all taxes if I could,” he said, but it is too risky, and the state can make up the $271 million a year lost in revenue with the personal income tax cut.
“If the machinery and inventory tax cut passes, the personal income tax cut is dead forever,” he said. “Why would be want to do this?”
Justice campaigned hard for a reduction in the state personal income tax during the 2021 legislative session, but could not get any consensus from legislators.
His plan initially called for a 60 percent cut, then trimmed to a 50 percent reduction, but that meant paying for the $900 million lost with a sales tax increase and hikes in other fee hikes.
The Senate version of that plan would have included raising the state sales tax to 8.5 percent, imposing a hotel-motel tax of 4.3 percent and raising taxes on tobacco and vape products.
In the House version, no tax increases at all were included as it relied on a longitudinal approach, gradually eliminating the personal income tax as revenues grow enough to support the decreases.
In the end, the House voted 100-0 to shoot down Justice’s plan.
But since then the state revenue picture has changed and Justice revived the personal property tax cut this year with the 10 percent cut but not increasing taxes on anything to pay for it, similar to the House version. Justice called a special session on July to consider it.
But by that time, the Senate was pushing its plan based on the passage of Amendment 2, so Justice’s personal income tax proposal again got nowhere.
Justice did not give up and is now going all out to get support for his plan, and try to defeat Amendment 2.
“It is a hell of a risk,” he said of giving legislators the power to end taxes that provide money for localities and relying on politicians in Charleston replace it. “That, to me, is irresponsible.”
Mercer County Commissioners as well as other commissioners from around the state have also officially opposed Amendment 2, saying there is no guarantee the reimbursements from the state will always come and that could put counties in jeopardy down the road.
Dave Hardy, state Secretary of Revenue, also spoke at the community meeting Monday.
Hardy said that in 1932 the state saw a “gigantic” change when residents approved a constitutional amendment to provide counties with a guaranteed source of income, money local officials need.
Amendment 2 would change that, he said.
Hardy also said eventually eliminating the personal income tax would bring more people into the state, especially teleworkers (those who work from home), and the nine states that have done this proves it works.
Those states, he said, have seen twice the growth above the national average in the last decade and economies have grown 56 percent.
“Start West Virginia on the pathway to eliminating our state personal income tax…” he said, without taking money from counties.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
